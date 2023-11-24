Reformation's Black Friday Sale: Here’s everything I'm buying

Black Friday is here, and we've been patiently waiting for Reformation to announce its 2023 discount.

The label is one the most coveted, cool-girl brands on the planet, with fans including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez, to name a few. From its incredible cashmere knitwear to its stunning dress patterns, it has a stellar reputation across all departments.

Personally, I'm a major Reformation fan. Not only do I adore literally everything they create, but they have a section online called 'great for boobs', which collates all of the bra-friendly pieces or ones suitable for those with a heavy chest - ideal for those of us who need it.

What is Reformation's Black Friday 2023 deal?

Instead of various discounts, Reformation is offering a blanket deal of 25% off across its whole website and also in-store at its five UK stores.

When does Reformation's Black Friday 2023 deal end?

The deal ends on Monday 27 November.

How I chose:

Style: I've scoured the site to find items to suit a variety of tastes, from knitwear to shoes, dresses to bags. They are all pieces I would wear personally, and as a fashion expert, I spend my time keeping up to date with the latest trends, therefore while finding the best deals, the following are also styles that are either on trend for right now, for the near future, or are timeless.

Budget: I've included pieces for various budgets, starting at around £50, and not steeping above £300.

Hello! Fashion's Reformation's Black Friday 2023 Wish List:



Will Oversized Sheer Shirt Will Oversized Sheer Shirt This shirt combines two of this season's major trends: metallic and sheer. I'm a fan of the oversized fit, and can see this being worn all year round. £128.00 £96.00

Agathea Chunky Loafer Agathea Chunky Loafer If these loafers are approved by Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes, they're also approved by me. The chunky flat has officially become a cool-girl wardrobe staple, and this pair are totally timeless. £268.00 £201.00

Lindy Knit Top This is going straight in my basket. Reformation has a knack for elevated basics, and these stunning top could be worn for literally any occasion, whether it's tucked into jogging bottoms or a sequin skirt... £68.00 £51.00

Castalia Dress I love the silhouette of this dress. The website explains that it is designed to be fitted at the bodice, with an a-line skirt - the perfect formula for a universally flattering shape. I'd pair with black knee-high boots, a clutch and some glam gold jewellery. £298.00 £223.50

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater Fun fact: Taylor Swift owns this exact jumper in this exact shade, and I'm obsessed with it (and not just because Taylor has it). Reformation has a stellar reputation for incredible cashmere so we'd say it's totally worth the investment. £298.00 £223.50

Zada Dress This dress immediately gave me Sofia Richie's wedding day vibes. The square neckline is stunning, and the subtle corsage in the centre amps up the cool-girl sophistication. £248.00 £186.00

Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Long Jeans A pair of black straight-leg jeans are a wardrobe essential. The two front pockets combined with the contrast white stitching set this pair aside from the rest. £148.00 £111.00

Natasha Pump The epitome of 'quiet luxury'. These seductive pumps look so much more expensive than they are thanks to their elegant shape and decadent wine-red colourway. Hailey Bieber would totally approve. £298.00 £223.50

Scarlet Jacket I'm not sure what I love more, the detachable fur collar or the brown check pattern. I'm a sucker for chunky lapels, and this short jacket has the perfect boxy shape in my opinion. £368.00 £276.00

Small Vittoria Tote Shades of deep brown have been at the top of fashion agendas this season. Elevate your handbag collection with the luxurious and timeless slouchy tote. £398.00 £298.50

