This affordable shoe brand was everywhere at The Fashion Awards 2023

This year I was lucky enough to attend the Fashion Awards on Monday night and when I asked they celebs who they were wearing, it felt like they nearly all said the same two names - connected by one ampersand.

"Charles & Keith" spilled from the lips of many of the A-listers, and I'm lowkey not surprised. The label has been pioneering in the fashion footwear, accessories and bag game ever since their inception back in 1996. From thigh-high boots and platform Mary Janes to slip-on sandals and petit pumps, when it comes to designing shoes that are comfortable and unique, Charles & Keith hit the nail on the head every single time.

© Lionel Hahn Leigh Anne Pinnock showing of the unreleased shoe silhouette

Loved by fashion insiders, cool girls and some of the world's most notable faces, the brand is now also a red carpet name to be reckoned with. Sported by actress, living legend and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, supermodel Leomie Anderson and Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock to name but a few.

© Dave Benett Lisa Rinna gives us a better angle of the Spike-Heel Slingback Wedges

Lisa and Leigh-Anne were both kitted out in the brand's forthcoming collaboration with Chet Lo, one of the fashion world's most exciting fashion brands at the moment, beloved by the likes of Zendaya, Ashley Graham and Kendall Jenner. Opting for the Patent Spike-Heel Slingback Wedges to match their superbly spikey Chet Lo dresses, the two looked absolutely phenomenal both in the flesh and in all the imagery.

© Lionel Hahn Leomie Anderson proving why the Metallic Slant-Heel Ankle-Strap Sandals are a sellout

Leomie Anderson decided to pair her silver mirror shard dress with a sell-out style, the 'Metallic Slant-Heel Ankle-Strap Sandals.' When I chatted with the very vibrant British fashion multi-hyphenate, she excitedly expressed that indeed her, “shoes are Charles & Keith” whilst proceeding to do a little dance (I assume that means we can also put them down as the ultimate party shoe too?) Leomie then went on to tell me about how her “jacket is from the boot of a car that I bought in New York!” So fashion.

Set your reminders now because the forthcoming collaboration with Chet Lo is set to launch next year on January 23rd and will be available to shop on the Charles & Keith website.

If you're impatient like us and can't wait till release day, how about treating yourself to an early Christmas gift? Here are five festive silhouettes we're loving for party season.

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost five years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

© Charles & Keith Quick! Leonie's Metallic Slant-Heel Ankle-Strap Sandals are almost sold out Metallic Slant-Heel Ankle-Strap Sandals Charles & Keith Get in quick because Leomie's Metallic Slant-Heel Ankle-Strap Sandals are almost sold out!

Guinevere Patent Platform Pumps - Black Patent Charles & Keith The most luxe-looking sky-high heel you could ever dream of. Perfect for wearing with trousers that are too long or patterned stockings and a festive mini dress. £85.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH

Metallic Sculptural Knot Pointed-Toe Flats - Silver Charles & Keith Looking for a comfortable flat that boasts stiletto energy? Then these metallic sliver flats are the perfect partner in crime. I would wear these to spice up a pair of jeans on those days when comfort is key. £69.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH

Mesh Slant-Heel Thigh-High Boots - Black Textured Charles & Keith Who wouldn't want a thigh-high stocking and stiletto in one? These gorgeous Mesh Slant-Heel Thigh-High Boots are so good even Kim Kardashian would approve. £115.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH

Metallic Slant-Heel Pointed-Toe Pumps - Fuchsia Charles & Keith If you're after a subtle hint of colour to add to your wardrobe, then these metallic fushia Slant-Heel Pointed-Toe Pumps will go with almost everything. £79.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH

