10 chicest dressing gowns on the high street

Not to sound dramatic, but I don't think I would survive without my dressing gown.

It's like a wearable hug that makes any situation better - particularly as it's beyond freezing (literally) in the UK this January.

It's a non-negotiable in my wardrobe all year round whether I'm huddled up watching TV, vacuuming or, well, anything else really, my trusty house coat is never too far away.

It's also an item that doesn't have to break the bank as there are so many chic dressing gowns on the high street right now.

I personally have had a Marks & Spencer dressing gown for the last few years and it's as stylish as it is cosy. Personally, I think if the aesthetic of the garment is factoring into your choice - a fluffy dressing gown often looks chicer if shorter, but a satin-type piece looks just as elegant in any length (mine is short, fluffy and navy).

So whether you're opting for sexy-chic (my hats off to you) or elevated comfort, these are the chicest high street dressing gowns to buy right now

How we chose:

Style: As the aesthetic of the robe is a factor in this roundup, I chose pieces that are either on trend for right now or are timeless. I picked a variety of lengths and material in the hope that there is a style for everyone.

Price: Each of these pieces is from a budget and luxury high street stores, from H&M to Fenwick, therefore the prices still remain under £100, but they vary depending on how much you'd like to spend.

1/ 10 Fleece Zip Through Dressing Gown Marks & Spencer Honestly? I'd wear this outside of the house. The collar instead of a hood, and a zip as opposed to a tie waist gives it a smarter feel. I can see this layered under a trench coat of a similar length for an extra layer of warmth... £30.00 AT MARKS AND SPENCER 2/ 10 Jaypur Collection Kimono Rituals A contender for my personal favourite of them all. This kimono-style robe from luxury home brand Rituals oozes sophistication. I love the decorative hand embroidery and contrasting colourway along the collar. Too good to be locked inside the house, I'd wear this over jeans with a pair of sandal heels in the warmer months... £83.00 AT RITUALS 3/ 10 House Robe Soho Home Hear me out. Although classing Soho Home as 'high street' is certainly up for debate, the price of this robe isn't far off, or in fact cheaper, than some 'official' high street labels. I've included this piece because I think it's an affordable luxury item worth knowing about. Plus, it's £81 for SH members... £95.00 AT SOHO HOME 4/ 10 Elderflower Gown One Hundred Stars Even the name of the gown sounds chic. I adore the delicate and feminine botanical print on this robe which is inspired by historical drawings from the Kew Gardens archives. The contrasting pink belt gives it an extra luxurious feel. £85.00 AT FENWICK 5/ 10 Shawl Collar Duvet Robe The White Company No elevated homeware shopping list would be complete without a piece from The White Company, and this duvet robe is making me sleepy even just looking at it. On the website it's described as "a quilted cotton robe with the feel of a duvet" - there's not much more to say other than I'm sold. £129.00 AT THE WHITE COMPANY 6/ 10 Fluffy Animal Midi Dressing Gown Boux Avenue It's giving "Mob Wife chic" and I'm obsessed - fluffy animal print in a delicate grey and white colourway. The white lining is the key for me, giving the cosy piece the a lapel-like illusion. £60.00 AT BOUX AVENUE 7/ 10 Spa Waffle Robe John Lewis A waffle robe is ideal for bringing a little slice of the spa into your own home. Relax and unwind in this pared-back piece from John Lewis, made with pure cotton £52.00 AT JOHN LEWIS 8/ 10 Olive Leopard Fluffy Robe Chelsea Peers Animal print is back, and I am fully on board with this lime green Chelsea Peers number. With two deep pockets at the front and crafted from fleece and borg fabric, its giving cosy-chic at its finest. £45.00 £27.00 AT CHELSEA PEERS 9/ 10 Satin Dressing Gown H&M Not only is red perhaps the most romantic colour of all, but it's also a major trend this season. This satin H&M piece is pared-back yet packs a punch thanks to this fiery crimson colourway. £27.99 AT H&M 10/ 10 Topshop Tile Print Satin Robe Asos If cost is a big factor in your decision, then I think an abstract pattern is the way to make it feel a little more elevated. This Topshop robe boasts a striking pattern with a bold colourway, giving it some oomph. £22.00 AT ASOS

