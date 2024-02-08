High street shopping: 10 things from Stradivarius that look expensive

As we all know, the fashion world seems to be playing on fast-forward at the moment - new trends are coined almost weekly and designer brands are dropping exclusive collections left, right and centre. To be honest, it’s hard to keep up, but the hardest part is trying to keep up without putting yourself into financial ruin.

Luckilyy for us who don’t have the luxury of shopping designer every month, the high street is full of gems that look expensive but actually sit in the more affordable sphere.

Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is Stradivarius.

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each week we choose one particular high street retailer and comb through their website to find pieces that look categorically luxe. This could range from trending colourways, classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.

Brand: Everything on this list is from one particular retailer and is available to shop now.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Here are 10 things from Stradivarius that look expensive, according to a fashion editor

1/ 10 Heeled Slingback Ballet-Style Shoes Stradivarius Need I explain why these look expensive? Slingback strappy heels in patent materials are everywhere right now as fashion girlies all over the world live out their girlhood dreams. Alexa Chung would most definitely approve of these square toes beauties.

£35.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 2/ 10 Faux Leather Bomber Jacket Stradivarius It seems the fashion set can’t get enough of leather bomber jackets at the moment, especially the collared Acne Studios version. This faux leather option boasts similar vibes to its designer counterpart, offering a relaxed fit, high neckline and structured silhouette.

£45.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 3/ 10 Leather Trainers With Pieces Stradivarius The most cultivated sneakers of the season (and every season before that) have been Adidas’ samba style. These burgundy-hued Leather Trainers are what the kids on TikTok would call a “dupe.” At the moment we’re in an era where coloured sneakers are all the rage, however, it’s not very money-savvy to invest in multiple pairs of the same shoe in every colourway under the sun, especially if you’re one who knows they probably won’t wear them forever- if that's you, please make sure you donate your old kicks so someone else can love them.

£35.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 4/ 10 Faux Leather Bucket Bag Stradivarius Just like Jane Birkin who was a big believer in using your handbag for its intended purpose, this Faux Leather Bucket Bag is just the right size, shape and vibe to house all of the essentials while still looking categorically chic. Also, you’ll never misplace your handbag ever again if it’s in this bright red colourway.

£25.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 5/ 10 Straight Fit Jeans With Darts Stradivarius Dark denim has seen a resurgence in the last few months, with many style moguls opting for the darker-hued denim as opposed to the once beloved lighter wash. There's something about the dark colour that makes these jeans feel more expensive and formal.

£35.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 6/ 10 Denim Waistcoat Stradivarius This is the sibling of the above Straight Fit Jeans With Darts and I don’t think I have ever seen a more beautiful denim family. I love how versatile a waistcoat is as it can elevate any outfit from looking boring to looking stylish and intentional in mere seconds. I for one would wear the jeans and waistcoat together for a double denim look.

£29.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 7/ 10 Coloured Cherry Earrings Stradivarius If Schiaparelli’s most recent haute couture show is anything to go by then bold and funky motif earrings are in. Some might find fruit-shaped earrings to be a little kitsch, and those of you would be right, however, there's something about resin fruit in crisp white with gold hardware that just looks, well… Expensive.

£9.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 8/ 10 Faux Leather Double-Faced Jacket Stradivarius For decades models off duty have claimed the Double-Faced Jacket as their go-to layer, sporting the silhouette to and from designer runway shows. Though their Double-Faced Jacket option might not be designer when en route to a designer affair like a luxury catwalk show, it automatically makes it look like it belongs on the same garment rack.

£59.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 9/ 10 Crossbody Shoulder Bag Stradivarius One wardrobe essential that will never go out of style is that of a little black bag. Perfect for any occasion a handy black bag like this Crossbody Shoulder option will go with everything in your wardrobe.

£22.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 10/ 10 Droplet Earrings Stradivarius Bosting big Bottega energy these droplet earrings in shiny gold will instantly elevate any outfit and make it look chic. Perfect on their own or as an addition to an existing ear stack, I assure you these earrings will instantly become your go-to.

£9.99 AT STRADIVARIUS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.