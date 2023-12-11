These 5 Mango pieces are giving major Rochelle Humes vibes

Rochelle Humes’ current fashion game is second to none.

The broadcaster, entrepreneur and of course, The Saturdays singer, has blossomed from her Y2K girl band glam days into her elevated It-girl era, and we’re loving her sartorial agenda right now.

The former Hello! Fashion cover star oozes chic with her timeless and versatile wardrobe, currently with a dashing of glitz and glam for the festive season. She has a penchant for sleek tailoring, influencer-approved street style and fashion-forward red carpet attire (take her wearing Elsa Hosk's coveted brand Helsa at the NTA's for example).

MORE: I'm a Fashion Editor, and these are the 10 winter pieces from Next that I'm coveting

Thanks to her 'quiet luxury' style agenda being bang on trend right now, finding pieces to replicate her effortlessly cool style agenda is easier than ever. Here are my favourite pieces from Mango to get her stellar style this season:

How I chose:

I chose pieces that adhere to Rochelle Humes' typical dress code, finding items that boast similarity to clothes she has worn this season. Plus I used my fashion expertise to pick out pieces that are also on-trend for right now, or guaranteed to stay timeless. I also found different items from shoes to jackets, that start from around £35 to suit all budgets.

5 pieces from Mango that give major Rochelle Humes vibes:

The Blazer:

It only takes one quick scroll through her Instagram to see that a boxy blazer is one of Rochelle’s workwear staples, particularly heavy grey ones during this winter season. I love this wool Mango one with a double-breasted silhouette and a slightly shorter length to give it a more contemporary feel.

Cropped Wool Jacket

The Statement Floral mini:

Rochelle stunned in a red mini dress with two bold flowers at the Glamour Women of The Year event last month. I love this Mango one with the same design but in a quieter yet equally striking black-and-white colourway.

Two-tone Floral Maxi Dress

The Tweed Jacket:

A tweed jacket is a winter staple, as proven by the Princess of Wales recently. But schooling us in taking it from preppy posh to boyband WAG, Rochelle wore a brown cropped tweed jacket with low-rise elasticated leather trousers. The structure of this Mango alternative is much softer, but the neutral colourway and statement buttons still give the same impact.

Tweed Jacket with Jewel Buttons

The Loafers:

Like every It-girl in 2023, Rochelle is a fan of the chunky loafers. If you’re looking for inspo on styling, look no further than her Instagram - from Alessandra Rich dresses to leather trousers and denim maxis.

Chain Loafers

The Red Maxi

Red is being worn on repeat by the fashion set this winter season, including Rochelle. Combine AW23's coolest colour palette with one of Rochelle's favourite silhouettes: timeless maxis.

Fitted Dress with Back Slit

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.