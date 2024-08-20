Luxe for Less: 3 Bank holiday outfit ideas under £200

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whilst we’ve perfected our holiday wardrobe, the British weather this year is below par. Sadly, we’ve not got the scorching heatwave and warm evenings we’d like. However, one thing the weather can’t take away from us is the upcoming bank holiday weekend, but then it does beg the question of what to wear.

Whilst we hate to admit summer might actually be over already and refuse to yet stow away our strappy dresses and sandals, we are also realistic. With the bank holiday in mind, we’re wondering how to dress for this in-between kind of weather.

© Jeremy Moeller Anna and Alessa Winter matching outfit look effortlessly chic

No matter your plans, you want to spend the weekend feeling comfortable, yet still chic. Whether it’s a boozy brunch with the girls, a staycation somewhere or just going with the flow and embracing spontaneous plans, it’s still an extra day off of work to embrace.

We’ve rounded up three outfit ideas all from the high-street because there’s nothing better than luxe looks for less.

The Denim Dress

The fashion world is donning denim right now and we are here for it. Whether it's double denim, a cute co-ord or the age-old denim dress, there’s no going wrong. Style a mini denim dress with cute ballet flats and a raffia bag to fit all your essentials for the day. Use your accessories to incorporate pops of colour into your look.

Total outfit cost: £197.98

The Trusty Two-Piece

A matching two-piece is a quick way for a chic put-together look. From a striped shirt and matching boxer shorts or a knitted top and trouser combo, it gives an effortless feel with minimal effort. Style it with similar toned accessories for a minimalist feel, or go all out and add in some bold, bright colours.

TOP: Long Soft Piqué Top With Belt, £19.99, Zara

Zara TROUSERS: Soft Piqué Wide-Leg Trousers, £25.99, Zara

Zara EARRINGS: Stone Stud Earrings, £27.00, Arket

Arket NECKLACE: Pendant Cord Necklace, £12.99, H&M

H&M SANDALS: Flat Sandals With Metallic Embellishment, £99.95, Massimo Dutti

Total outfit cost: £185.92

The Classic Jean

Jeans are a go-to failsafe option for this inbetween weather phase. Style it with a slouchy slogan tee for an undone, relaxed feel, or to give a more polished look, add a boxy blazer.. Pick out colours from your tee when it comes to accessories for a cohesive finish.

Total outfit cost: £186.97

How we chose:

Aesthetic: When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for bank holiday outfits, we made sure that each of our picks were chic, flattering yet still comfortable and versatile enough for an array of bank holiday occasions.

When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for bank holiday outfits, we made sure that each of our picks were chic, flattering yet still comfortable and versatile enough for an array of bank holiday occasions. Price: I have created outfit ideas with the whole outfit total cost all under £200, without compromising on quality or style.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.





