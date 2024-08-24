10 Best jewellery boxes to shop now

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



For the majority of us, we have those core jewellery pieces that are just a part of our everyday uniform. Whether it’s a single ring or a pair of simple hoops, or you’re more of a stacking kind of girl, you just feel naked without them.

We also all have those more statement pieces that we style with certain outfits. Jewellery can really transform any outfit with its finishing touches, big earrings or a bold necklace can really top it off. Some are of the opinion that less is more, whilst others add as much as they can, it's really down to personal preference.

To make your pieces last longer, most jewellery brands advise not to sleep or shower in your jewellery, to store it in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight in order to avoid tarnishing or discolouration. It is also advised to add perfume and make-up before your jewellery so the chemicals in them don’t affect your favourite pieces.

With this in mind, you might be wondering how to store your jewellery. We’ve rounded up 10 of the best jewellery boxes available right now to give your jewellery box a well-deserved upgrade whilst still looking chic on your dressing table.

1/ 10 Logo Jewellery Pouch Anya Hindmarch The Details Dimensions: H 7.2cm, W 17.5cm, D 9.5cm With two separate compartments secured by zips and labelled compartments for where your jewellery pieces go, this is a chic way to store and transport your jewellery. £275.00 AT ANYA HINDMARCH 2/ 10 Ribbed Glass Jewellery Box Next The Details Dimensions: H 9.5cm, W 21cm, D 16cm This elegant ribbed glass jewellery box from Next is the perfect addition to store your jewels in without spending a fortune, it looks so much more luxe than the price tag suggests. £22.00 AT NEXT 3/ 10 Leather Oval Jewellery Box Monica Vinader The Details Dimensions: L 18cm, W 9cm, D 4cm Complimentary monogramming is available for this chic forest green jewellery box. Its clear sections make it an easy way to store your everyday favourites. £98.00 AT MONICA VINADER 4/ 10 Floral Enamel Jewellery Keepsake Box Kate Spade The Details Dimensions: H4.5cm, W10.2cm, D10.2cm If a zip-up jewellery box isn't your thing, this enamel Kate Spade jewellery box is the perfect piece, topped with a cute flower on top. £60.00 AT JOHN LEWIS 5/ 10 Bijou Jewellery Box Aspinal of London The Details Dimensions:

H 3.3 inches, W 6.2 inches, D 5.4 inches This Aspinal of London jewellery box is an elegant addition to any dressing table. It can also be personalised with initials for that finishing touch. £350.00 AT ASPINAL OF LONDON 6/ 10 Jewellery Travel Box Piccolo Sif Jakobs The Details Dimensions: H 100mm, W 100mm, D 50mm If you don't have a lot of jewellery and want a compact jewellery box, this is the one for you. It's also the perfect piece to back in your hand luggage when travelling to ensure your jewels don't get tangled. £25.00 AT SIF JAKOBS 7/ 10 Shrimps Large Jewellery Case Daisy London The Details Dimensions: 240mm, 170mm, 55mm Part of the brands collab with cult favourite fashion brand Shrimps. In Shrimps standout checkerboard print, its rich green tone will be a standout staple. £75.00 AT DAISY LONDON 8/ 10 Jewellery Box Mejuri The Details Dimensions: 21cm, 19cm, 9cm A style for the minimalist, this simple yet sleek jewellery box will suit any interior. It's removable trays allow you to fit all of your prized jewels. £160.00 AT MEJURI 9/ 10 Gold & Glass Quilted Velvet Jewellery Box Oliver Bonas The Details Dimensions: H 5cm, W 23cm, D 14.5 cm We love the splashes of colour in this glass jewellery box. The green velvet gives it a real luxe feel and would make the perfect gift. £32.50 AT OLIVER BONAS 10/ 10 Leather Jewellery Roll Missoma The Details Dimensions: Height closed: 10.5cm, Height open: 30cm

L 21cm If a jewellery box isn't for you, Missoma offer a great alternative which is this jewellery roll. It's easily compactible and will store easily in a drawer and slot right into your bag if you're going away for the night. £98.00 AT MISSOMA

How we chose:

Aesthetic: When it comes to finding the best jewellery boxes available, so I've tried to pick a range of pieces that feel chic, and suitable for an array of audiences that will fit right in on their dressing table.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.



