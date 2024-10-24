Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 Best party blouses for maximum glam
Consult our editor-approved edit of the best blouses guaranteed to make a statement this party season

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Party season is officially around the corner and though there's no better time of year to celebrate in style with your nearest and dearest, finding an outfit suitable for the occasion is no easy feat. 

Party dresses are always a go-to for elevated events, but real fashion lovers will know that sometimes you just don’t feel like wearing a festive frock- and that's where the humble blouse saves the day. 

Easy to style, overly versatile and perfect for dressing up and down depending on the dress code, blouses on a whole will forever reign supreme in the style sphere. 

In honour of the upcoming season ahead, we rounded up the 10 best glamorous blouses guaranteed  to get the party started. 

  1. 1/10

    Ganni Blouse

    Gold and Silver Peplum Tie String Blouse

    Ganni

    Copenhagen's cool girl brand Ganni is known for its puff-sleeved blouses around the world so it's only fitting that they bought out a gold and silver option for party season. Style with the matching skirt for maximum shimmer or a simple set of jeans and kitten heels for a paired back look

  2. 2/10

    Ruffled Tie-Neck Blouse from & Other Stories

    Ruffled Tie-Neck Blouse

    & Other Stories

    Vibrant in more ways than one, this Ruffled Tie-Neck Blouse from & Other Stories is destined to be a talking point at any event. Style with a silver metallic mini skirt for maximum party vibes and be sure not to forget your statement sparkly earrings.

  3. 3/10

    Zw Collection Embroidered Shirt With Jewels from Zara

    Zw Collection Embroidered Shirt With Jewels

    Zara

    Pastel pink is a shade for all occasions, especially when in blouse form, but when adorned with embroidered details and jewel appliqués things get elevated to all knew heights. Pair this Barbie-approved blouse over a black mini skirt and sheer tights and add a set of sparkly heels to tie everything together. 

  4. 4/10

    Ruby Blouse from Hobbs

    Ruby Blouse

    Hobbs

    As previously stated, vibrant red shades are at their peak during the festive season and we couldn't be more on board. Though this bow-tie blouse seems simple, it packs a major punch when styled with a party-approved overdress, statement jewellery and matching ruby red shoes.

  5. 5/10

    Feather-trimmed silk chiffon top

    Feather-Trimmed Silk Chiffon Top

    The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel

    Turkish fashion label The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel is known for creating a selection of dreamy RTW pieces and this feather-fringed black blouse option is just one of them. This is the perfect style for when you're running out the door or don't know what to wear as it is simple yet fun and will glam up a set of simple black jeans or suit trousers.

  6. 6/10

    Ruffled guipure shirt from Mango

    Ruffled Guipure Shirt

    Mango

    Boho frills and lace needn't be confined to the non-festive months and we assume Sienna Miller will tend to agree. Not only is this frilled fashion statement bang on trend but there's something about voluminous frills and delicate lace that feels party appropriate.

  7. 7/10

    Atu Body Couture balloon-sleeve chiffon blouse

    Balloon-Sleeve Chiffon Blouse

    Atu Body Couture

    Bold red tones are synonymous with the festive season and when the weather is feeling a little gloomy and dull the vibrant shade will be sure to lift a few spirits. Made from decadent chiffon and fixed with an oversized bow at the neckline, this blouse will have you looking like the stylish present you are.

  8. 8/10

    dakota blouse - blue check from Damson Madder

    Dakota Blouse - Blue Check

    Damson Madder

    Velvet bow adornments in a deep red tone are a certified Christmas classic, especially when fixed on Damson Madder's best-selling Dakota Blouse. Style with a red mini skirt and knee high boots or a set of red heels to glam up the look.

  9. 9/10

    Black Long Sleeve Velvet Shirt from River Island

    Black Long Sleeve Velvet Shirt

    River Island

    Sultry velvet will forever be one of my favourite fabrics come festive time as it is timeless, elegant and warmer than most alternatives. This option not only features a sultry low-cut neckline, it also features flattering waist ruching and dimanté buttons.

  10. 10/10

    Love & Roses Sequin Flute Sleeve Blouse

    Love & Roses Sequin Flute Sleeve Blouse

    New Look

    Aside from being covered in twinkling sequins, this blouse also features a cut-out back detail fixed with a black bow accent- party in the front and back. Style with a sleek silk midi skirt and your favourite slingbacks or a micro mini and knee high boots.

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each blouse on this list would be perfect for any party occasion and can be styled in multiple ways.

Price: To ensure there's a party blouse for every budget I chose to include a range from both luxury brands and high-street brands.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

