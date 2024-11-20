10 Shearling jackets that are cool-girl approved

When it comes to a winter wardrobe, a coat is an absolute essential and there’s nothing I love more than starting the new season with a new one. I don’t know why - my mum would argue I have more coats than I could ever wear - there’s just something about a new one that makes you feel polished and put together.

The last month has thrown us weather-wise: some days have been so warm a light knit and jacket is sufficient, but others we’ve literally started seeing snow already. It's hard to know how to dress, so a great alternative to a big, bulky coat is the shearling jacket.

Fear not at the word jacket: its shearling fabric ensures warmth even on the coldest days. It's an instant way to elevate a basic jeans and tee outfit, or add a chic edge to a mini dress with heels.

Whether you opt for a shearling lined jacket, or instead go for a full-shearling ensemble, it has proved itself to be a timeless, iconic classic that every wardrobe is in need of. Naturally, due to the fabric, they tend to come with a higher price tag, but in my opinion, they are well worth the investment as they never go out of style and are a statement piece you’ll reach for year after year.

I’ve rounded up the best styles available right now, from high-street hidden gems to investment designer pieces.

How we chose:

I've tried to pick a range of shearling jackets that feel chic, wearable and suitable for the winter weather and can be worn year after year. Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket Toteme The Details Composition: 100% shearling (Sheep); trim: 100% leather (Sheep) This Toteme jacket is one of my absolute favourites on the market right now. With its boxy silhouette and contrasting leather trim, its definitely an investment piece but its one you'll bring out every winter. £2,160.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Faux Shearling Jacket Zara The Details Composition: 100% Polyester This Zara shearling jacket is a great style if you're looking for an every day piece. I love the collar detail and slightly oversized feel. £55.99 AT ZARA

Fur-Effect Coat With Appliequés Mango The Details Composition: 100% Polyester This Mango number is a great alternative if cream isn't for you. I love the chic finish of the khaki and its contrasting black trim adds a more luxe feel. £119.99 AT MANGO

Vanessa Shearling Coat Tove The Details Composition: 100% Shearling A black coat is an essential in any black wardrobe, so why not tick off a trend at the same time and opt for a black shearling. The belted waist adds a sleek finish. £1,800.00 AT TOVE

Alloway Reversible Shearling Jacket Joseph The Details Composition: 100% Leather A deep chocolate jacket gives a softer finish to your look over black. I love the fact this Joseph style is reversible - it makes it so much more versatile and allows you to style in a number of different ways. £1,645.00 AT JOSEPH

Collar Long-Sleeve Regular-Fit Faux-Shearling Jacket Maje The Details Composition: 100% Polyester I love the contrasting panels on this Maje jacket. It adds an interesting focal point and chic finish to your look. I'd style with jeans and pointed boots. £449.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Adelina Shearling-Lined Leather Coat Isabel Marant The Details Composition: 100% Lamb Leather If a full shearling jacket isn't your kind of thing, opt instead for a leather jacket with a shearling lining. A great alternative to a basic leather in the winter, yet still with a biker edge. £2,790.00 AT MYTHERESA

Fluffy Jacket H&M The Details Composition: 100% Polyester There's nothing I love more than a great high-street dupe. This H&M number is the perfect piece if you're on a budget and want a designer item at the fraction of the cost. £39.99 AT H&M

Pile Coat Arket The Details Composition: 100% Polyester If you're looking for a shearling option but want a longer style, this Arket number is the one for you. I love the leather piping details for something a bit different. £229.00 AT ARKET

Odellies Shearling Jacket By Malene Birger The Details Composition: 100% Lamb Fur For an investment style, this By Malene Birger is such a chic option. I love the cute pom pom keyring on the zip and the camel tone makes it a classic, timeless style. £2,300.00 AT BY MALENE BIRGER

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.