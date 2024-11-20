Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 Shearling jackets that are cool-girl approved
Subscribe
10 Shearling jackets that are cool-girl approved
Julia Dalia seen wearing Tiffany & Co silver sunglasses, gold earrings, Arket black wool knit turtleneck sweater, black wool knit embroidered cardigan, black / white fake fur jacket, Leviâs black skinny straight leg jeans / pants, SÃ©zane black / gold belt and Gucci black leather loafers, on February 25, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)© Jeremy Moeller

10 Shearling jackets that are cool-girl approved

From Toteme to H&M, this is a must-have piece in any winter wardrobe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Chloe Gallacher
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When it comes to a winter wardrobe, a coat is an absolute essential and there’s nothing I love more than starting the new season with a new one. I don’t know why - my mum would argue I have more coats than I could ever wear - there’s just something about a new one that makes you feel polished and put together.

The last month has thrown us weather-wise: some days have been so warm a light knit and jacket is sufficient, but others we’ve literally started seeing snow already. It's hard to know how to dress, so a great alternative to a big, bulky coat is the shearling jacket. 

Fear not at the word jacket: its shearling fabric ensures warmth even on the coldest days. It's an instant way to elevate a basic jeans and tee outfit, or add a chic edge to a mini dress with heels. 

Whether you opt for a shearling lined jacket, or instead go for a full-shearling ensemble, it has proved itself to be a timeless, iconic classic that every wardrobe is in need of. Naturally, due to the fabric, they tend to come with a higher price tag, but in my opinion, they are well worth the investment as they never go out of style and are a statement piece you’ll reach for year after year. 

I’ve rounded up the best styles available right now, from high-street hidden gems to investment designer pieces.

How we chose:

  • Aesthetic: I've tried to pick a range of shearling jackets that feel chic, wearable and suitable for the winter weather and can be worn year after year.
  • Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality. 

  • Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket

    Toteme

    The Details

    Composition: 100% shearling (Sheep); trim: 100% leather (Sheep)

    This Toteme jacket is one of my absolute favourites on the market right now. With its boxy silhouette and contrasting leather trim, its definitely an investment piece but its one you'll bring out every winter.

  • Faux Shearling Jacket

    Zara

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Polyester

    This Zara shearling jacket is a great style if you're looking for an every day piece. I love the collar detail and slightly oversized feel. 

  • Fur-Effect Coat With Appliequés

    Mango

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Polyester

    This Mango number is a great alternative if cream isn't for you. I love the chic finish of the khaki and its contrasting black trim adds a more luxe feel.

  • Vanessa Shearling Coat

    Tove

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Shearling

    A black coat is an essential in any black wardrobe, so why not tick off a trend at the same time and opt for a black shearling. The belted waist adds a sleek finish.

  • Alloway Reversible Shearling Jacket

    Joseph

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Leather

    A deep chocolate jacket gives a softer finish to your look over black. I love the fact this Joseph style is reversible - it makes it so much more versatile and allows you to style in a number of different ways.

  • Collar Long-Sleeve Regular-Fit Faux-Shearling Jacket

    Maje

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Polyester

    I love the contrasting panels on this Maje jacket. It adds an interesting focal point and chic finish to your look. I'd style with jeans and pointed boots.

  • Adelina Shearling-Lined Leather Coat

    Isabel Marant

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Lamb Leather

    If a full shearling jacket isn't your kind of thing, opt instead for a leather jacket with a shearling lining. A great alternative to a basic leather in the winter, yet still with a biker edge.

  • Fluffy Jacket

    H&M

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Polyester

    There's nothing I love more than a great high-street dupe. This H&M number is the perfect piece if you're on a budget and want a designer item at the fraction of the cost.

  • Pile Coat

    Arket

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Polyester

    If you're looking for a shearling option but want a longer style, this Arket number is the one for you. I love the leather piping details for something a bit different.

  • Odellies Shearling Jacket

    By Malene Birger

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Lamb Fur

    For an investment style, this By Malene Birger is such a chic option. I love the cute pom pom keyring on the zip and the camel tone makes it a classic, timeless style.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More The Wish List

See more

Read More