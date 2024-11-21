Partywear has arrived at AllSaints - here's what we're wearing

We never despair when the nights start drawing in because it means that party season is on the horizon. The Mercury plunging gives necklines a green light to follow suit. Practicality can be momentarily switched out for opulence until the clock strikes Midnight (or later, we’re not judging).
The four cornerstones of great party wear are texture, colour, silhouette and sparkle. Slippery silks or sumptuous velvet in rich, luxe shades sing loudest at this time of year. And you can’t speak about party dressing without mentioning a sparkle or two. Sequinned dresses and tops make a statement, but can be offset with something relaxed on your bottom half (like denim) to add a splash of 1970s nonchalance to your ensembles.
Don’t neglect your outerwear either. With a guaranteed chill outside, your coat becomes part of your outfit, not something to slip off and on unseen. And remember your final touches. Magpie-approved jewellery muscles its way into the spotlight at this time of year. Clutch bags might be impractical, but they look fantastic nestled under one arm with a glass of something sparkling in the other. And when it comes to jewellery, the more the merrier we say.
In need of a one-stop-shop to plump up your party wear wardrobe? AllSaints offer a guaranteed injection of glamour, with cool-girl approved offerings to cover you for every occasion, no matter what side of the sparkle spectrum you lean.
Six H! Fashion Editors share their favourite AllSaints pieces…
Natalie Salmon, Editor
Regina Velvet Cut-Out Cropped Top
AllSaints
Velvet will never go out of style, and this cropped silhouette looks humble from the front, but thanks to its open back will have heads turning at all your festive soirées.
Clare Pennington, Associate Editor
Jen Tulle Asymmetric Maxi Skirt
AllSaints
Give your party wardrobe a textural update. The Jen Skirt has an asymmetric hem, meaning it's a perfect opportunity to show off a scene stealing pair of party heels while the relaxed fit ensures you'll be comfortable.
Chloe Gallacher, Style Writer
Opeline Embellished Cropped Top
AllSaints
Simple in structure yet majorly impactful, this sequin embellished crop top with square neck would look perfect teamed with jeans or a micro mini.
Orion Scott, Fashion and Accessories Writer
Lili Tanana Printed Maxi Dress
AllSaints
Thanks to the delicate panels in this floor length maxi dress, the volume in the skirt is guaranteed to swish as you hit the dance floor. Pair with sparkling silver jewellery.
Lauren Ramsay, Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
Noir Square Toe Heeled Sandal
AllSaints
Minimalism at its finest, sharp square toe, buckle ankle detail and a metal heel. Team with red for a flawless festive look.
Raymonda Jalloh, Social Media Editor
Charli Silk Blend Animal Print Co-ord Set
AllSaints
The leopard print breathes fresh modernity into the classic pyjama style two-piece The dropped shoulders, shirred shoulders and wide leg mean the set is easy to wear, with zero sartorial compromise.
Tanya Philipson, Style & Commerce Director
Madea Chain Strap Beaded Bag
AllSaints
A properly statement handbag with a chunky chain strap perfect for party season. Pair with metallic heels and denim.
Arianna Chatzidakis, Creative Content Director
Cora High-Rise Shine Leggings
AllSaints
A bodycon fit with a high waist to accentuate and lengthen your legs. For comfort team with a soft knit, for impact pair with a sharp shouldered blazer.
We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner AllSaints. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.
