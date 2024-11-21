Partywear has arrived at AllSaints - here's what we're wearing

We never despair when the nights start drawing in because it means that party season is on the horizon. The Mercury plunging gives necklines a green light to follow suit. Practicality can be momentarily switched out for opulence until the clock strikes Midnight (or later, we’re not judging).

The four cornerstones of great party wear are texture, colour, silhouette and sparkle. Slippery silks or sumptuous velvet in rich, luxe shades sing loudest at this time of year. And you can’t speak about party dressing without mentioning a sparkle or two. Sequinned dresses and tops make a statement, but can be offset with something relaxed on your bottom half (like denim) to add a splash of 1970s nonchalance to your ensembles.

Don’t neglect your outerwear either. With a guaranteed chill outside, your coat becomes part of your outfit, not something to slip off and on unseen. And remember your final touches. Magpie-approved jewellery muscles its way into the spotlight at this time of year. Clutch bags might be impractical, but they look fantastic nestled under one arm with a glass of something sparkling in the other. And when it comes to jewellery, the more the merrier we say.

In need of a one-stop-shop to plump up your party wear wardrobe? AllSaints offer a guaranteed injection of glamour, with cool-girl approved offerings to cover you for every occasion, no matter what side of the sparkle spectrum you lean.

Six H! Fashion Editors share their favourite AllSaints pieces…

Natalie Salmon, Editor

© Phil Taylor "The sparkle drawcord of this top, fed through the cut-out back, makes the ultimate party-season statement. Plus I'm all about imbuing my winter wardrobe with velvet... 'tis the season for sumptuous textures.”

Regina Velvet Cut-Out Cropped Top AllSaints Velvet will never go out of style, and this cropped silhouette looks humble from the front, but thanks to its open back will have heads turning at all your festive soirées. £99.00 AT AllSAINTS

Clare Pennington, Associate Editor

"For me, party wear is all about exuberance, and wearing things that you might not necessarily reach for day-to-day. Party season is my favourite time of year, and I want that reflected in my outfits. Ruffled tulle is guaranteed to turn heads when you walk into the room, but I'll still be wearing it come spring."

Jen Tulle Asymmetric Maxi Skirt AllSaints Give your party wardrobe a textural update. The Jen Skirt has an asymmetric hem, meaning it's a perfect opportunity to show off a scene stealing pair of party heels while the relaxed fit ensures you'll be comfortable. £159.00 AT AllSAINTS

Chloe Gallacher, Style Writer

© Phill Taylor "When it comes to my every day wardrobe, I'm a complete minimalist. I stick to neutral tones and classic wardrobe staples, so party dressing for me is quite similar. I'm not a fan of anything too bright, so I'll tend to add in one sparkly piece as a statement to my look and keep the rest more lowkey, so it still feels me but with a party twist."

Opeline Embellished Cropped Top AllSaints Simple in structure yet majorly impactful, this sequin embellished crop top with square neck would look perfect teamed with jeans or a micro mini. £79.00 AT AllSAINTS

Orion Scott, Fashion and Accessories Writer

"For me, the festive season is about going big or going home because when else can you dress like a sparkly disco ball and get away with it? Slip dresses will forever be a wardrobe hero (just ask Victoria Beckham) and this dreamy metallic grey option can be dressed up or down, depending on your mood."

Lili Tanana Printed Maxi Dress AllSaints Thanks to the delicate panels in this floor length maxi dress, the volume in the skirt is guaranteed to swish as you hit the dance floor. Pair with sparkling silver jewellery. £199.00 AT AllSAINTS

Lauren Ramsay, Fashion and Lifestyle Writer

"Metallic footwear is here to stay for yet another season, which is unsurprising considering its the easiest way to give any outfit an added touch of glamour. I love the gunmetal colourway on these heels, a deeper, elevated version of the classic bright silver, whilst the buckle strap gives an added touch of interest."

Noir Square Toe Heeled Sandal AllSaints Minimalism at its finest, sharp square toe, buckle ankle detail and a metal heel. Team with red for a flawless festive look. £229.00 AT AllSAINTS

Raymonda Jalloh, Social Media Editor

"I like the idea of channelling pyjama party at a Christmas party. When it comes to party looks I aspire to give effortless chic and I feel this set is the epitome of that.”

Charli Silk Blend Animal Print Co-ord Set AllSaints The leopard print breathes fresh modernity into the classic pyjama style two-piece The dropped shoulders, shirred shoulders and wide leg mean the set is easy to wear, with zero sartorial compromise. £318.00 AT AllSAINTS

Tanya Philipson, Style & Commerce Director

"This Madea chain-bag adds a glamorous detail to my party season dressing. It's adorned with high-shine beading that shimmer like liquid silver, illuminating my outfits at every angle that it catches the light. I would style with silver jewellery, a slinky dress, and strappy sandal for a night out."

Madea Chain Strap Beaded Bag AllSaints A properly statement handbag with a chunky chain strap perfect for party season. Pair with metallic heels and denim. £249.00 AT ALLSAINTS

Arianna Chatzidakis, Creative Content Director

"Versatile and flattering for party season, I’d get good wear out of these sleek wet look leggings. I love that I can dress them down with a knitted jumper for a festive dinner with friends, or amp up the glam with a sequin top for a night out."

Cora High-Rise Shine Leggings AllSaints A bodycon fit with a high waist to accentuate and lengthen your legs. For comfort team with a soft knit, for impact pair with a sharp shouldered blazer. £139.00 AT ALLSAINTS

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner AllSaints. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.