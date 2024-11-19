Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 Twisted seam jeans that will add instant cool to your wardrobe - shop now
A guest wears black sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, black flowy long sleeve shirt, washed light blue denim jean pants, shiny black Hermes Evelyne leather bag, black pointed toe kitten heels leather shoes, outside Ulla Johnson, during the New York Fashion week Spring/Summer 2025 on September 08, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Edward Berthelot

7 Twisted seam jeans that will add instant cool to your wardrobe

An instant way to update your denim collection

Chloe Gallacher
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
A classic pair of jeans is the most versatile item in any wardrobe. Whether they’re dressed up with a heeled boot or crisp shirt, or worn more casually with an oversized knit and trainers, the outfit options are endless.

We’re always on the hunt for new ways to style our denim, whether that’s with a new shoe or a different shape. This winter, the must-have style was first spotted at JW Anderson and Toteme: the twisted seam jean. 

We love Carlotta Oddi's twisted seam pair styled with a cosy knit© Claudio Lavenia
A fresh take on the classic staple, the twisted seam jean offers a new lease of life to our denim collection. It is what it says on the tin: rather than at the side of the leg, the seam darts around to the front, adding a voluminous finish to the leg and an interesting focal point. It gives your denim collection a more elevated feel and a new take on the timeless favourite. 

We've rounded up the best styles available to buy right now, from designer to high-street, so there's something to tick every box.

How we chose:

  • Aesthetic: All of the jeans I have chosen feature a twisted seam hem. In different washes and leg shapes, they all feature this one component in order to ensue there are a range of styles for every taste.
  • Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality. 

  • Twisted Seam Straight-Leg Jeans

    Toteme

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Organic Cotton

    In a classic blue wash and sleek straight leg, this Toteme style will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe and will elevate any basic look.

  • Twist Barrel-Leg Jeans

    COS

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Organic Cotton

    This season, we've seen the comeback of the barrel leg jeans. Tick off two trends in one go and opt for this COS twisted seam barrel leg jean - we love the washed black finish.

  • Getty Twist Seam Wide Leg Jeans

    Rails

    The Details

    Composition: 59% Cotton, 40% Lyocell, 1% Elastane

    We love the diagonal seams on this Rails pair for a focal point to any look. Style with a basic tee and trainers and it will make it feel more elevated.

  • Z1975 Wid-Leg Combined Mid-Waist Jeans

    Zara

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Cotton

    We love the contrasting toned seams on this Zara pair. They're a great high-street option if you're not sure if the trend is for you and don't want to invest in a designer pair.

  • Akerman Denim Pant

    Studio Nicholson

    The Details

    Composition: 52% Regenerative Cotton, 48% Cotton

    We love the deep blue hue of these Studio Nicholson jeans. Their barrel leg tapers in tightly at the ankle to create a curved, balloon effect.

  • Vetan High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

    Isabel Marant

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Cotton

    Regardless of the mid to low waist jean now back in style, a high waist holds a special place in our heart. It gives the impression of longer legs and we love the blue wash for an every day feel.

  • Luna Barrel-Leg Mid-Rise Recycled-Cotton Jeans

    Agolde

    The Details

    Composition: 100% Recycled Cotton

    Agolde is one of our go-to brands when it comes to investing in new denim. They will become a staple in your wardrobe and last for years to come with their high quality pieces.

Why you should trust me:

Chloe Gallacher is H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.

