7 Twisted seam jeans that will add instant cool to your wardrobe

A classic pair of jeans is the most versatile item in any wardrobe. Whether they’re dressed up with a heeled boot or crisp shirt, or worn more casually with an oversized knit and trainers, the outfit options are endless.
We’re always on the hunt for new ways to style our denim, whether that’s with a new shoe or a different shape. This winter, the must-have style was first spotted at JW Anderson and Toteme: the twisted seam jean.
A fresh take on the classic staple, the twisted seam jean offers a new lease of life to our denim collection. It is what it says on the tin: rather than at the side of the leg, the seam darts around to the front, adding a voluminous finish to the leg and an interesting focal point. It gives your denim collection a more elevated feel and a new take on the timeless favourite.
We've rounded up the best styles available to buy right now, from designer to high-street, so there's something to tick every box.
How we chose:
- Aesthetic: All of the jeans I have chosen feature a twisted seam hem. In different washes and leg shapes, they all feature this one component in order to ensue there are a range of styles for every taste.
- Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.
Why you should trust me:
Chloe Gallacher is H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.
