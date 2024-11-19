7 Twisted seam jeans that will add instant cool to your wardrobe

A classic pair of jeans is the most versatile item in any wardrobe. Whether they’re dressed up with a heeled boot or crisp shirt, or worn more casually with an oversized knit and trainers, the outfit options are endless.

We’re always on the hunt for new ways to style our denim, whether that’s with a new shoe or a different shape. This winter, the must-have style was first spotted at JW Anderson and Toteme: the twisted seam jean.

© Claudio Lavenia We love Carlotta Oddi's twisted seam pair styled with a cosy knit

A fresh take on the classic staple, the twisted seam jean offers a new lease of life to our denim collection. It is what it says on the tin: rather than at the side of the leg, the seam darts around to the front, adding a voluminous finish to the leg and an interesting focal point. It gives your denim collection a more elevated feel and a new take on the timeless favourite.

We've rounded up the best styles available to buy right now, from designer to high-street, so there's something to tick every box.

How we chose:

All of the jeans I have chosen feature a twisted seam hem. In different washes and leg shapes, they all feature this one component in order to ensue there are a range of styles for every taste. Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Twisted Seam Straight-Leg Jeans Toteme The Details Composition: 100% Organic Cotton In a classic blue wash and sleek straight leg, this Toteme style will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe and will elevate any basic look. £290.00 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

Twist Barrel-Leg Jeans COS The Details Composition: 100% Organic Cotton This season, we've seen the comeback of the barrel leg jeans. Tick off two trends in one go and opt for this COS twisted seam barrel leg jean - we love the washed black finish. £110.00 AT COS

Getty Twist Seam Wide Leg Jeans Rails The Details Composition: 59% Cotton, 40% Lyocell, 1% Elastane We love the diagonal seams on this Rails pair for a focal point to any look. Style with a basic tee and trainers and it will make it feel more elevated. £228.00 AT RAILS

Z1975 Wid-Leg Combined Mid-Waist Jeans Zara The Details Composition: 100% Cotton We love the contrasting toned seams on this Zara pair. They're a great high-street option if you're not sure if the trend is for you and don't want to invest in a designer pair. £39.99 AT ZARA

Akerman Denim Pant Studio Nicholson The Details Composition: 52% Regenerative Cotton, 48% Cotton We love the deep blue hue of these Studio Nicholson jeans. Their barrel leg tapers in tightly at the ankle to create a curved, balloon effect. £225.00 AT STUDIO NICHOLSON

Vetan High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans Isabel Marant The Details Composition: 100% Cotton Regardless of the mid to low waist jean now back in style, a high waist holds a special place in our heart. It gives the impression of longer legs and we love the blue wash for an every day feel. £455.00 AT MYTHERESA

Luna Barrel-Leg Mid-Rise Recycled-Cotton Jeans Agolde The Details Composition: 100% Recycled Cotton Agolde is one of our go-to brands when it comes to investing in new denim. They will become a staple in your wardrobe and last for years to come with their high quality pieces. £320.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Why you should trust me:

Chloe Gallacher is H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.

