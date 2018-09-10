Emma Willis just made a very exciting announcement This is going to be great!

Emma Willis has shared some very exciting news with fans - she's launching her own homeware collection! The TV host, who we're more used to seeing in the Big Brother house, has created her own range with Dunelm and gave fans a first look at the collection on Instagram on Monday.

"For the past year I've been beavering away on a new project, something slightly different to my usual 'job'...!" Emma teased. "Today I get to share it with you all. My exclusive home collection with @dunelmuk. I went to see the finished pieces last week @ashleywildegroup and I'm in LOVE with every single piece. It launches in stores tomorrow, I hope you love it."

Emma Willis is launching her own homeware line

The video shows Emma introducing the collection, and getting a peek at her designs, which include some pink leopard print bedding, and a black-and-white set of pillows adorned with a leopard motif. Floral patterns also appear to run throughout the collection, as well as monochrome stripes, taking inspiration from Emma's signature style.

GALLERY: Inside Emma Willis' beautiful Hertfordshire home

The mum-of-three is an obvious choice for a homeware line, having given fans a look at the stylish home she shares with her husband Matt Willis and their children. The couple, who celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary this summer by renewing their vows, live in a beautiful home in Hertfordshire that boasts undisturbed country views from their huge back garden.

Emma announced the news on Instagram

Emma is not the only popular TV presenter to have her own collection for the homeware store; Holly Willoughby also has her own popular range of bedding and accessories at Dunelm, with prices ranging between a purse-friendly £9.99 and £80.

READ: What is Emma Willis' net worth?

Other stars to launch their own interiors ranges include Louise Redknapp, who recently launched her debut collection of sofas and furniture with Harvey's, and Amanda Holden, who designs the Bundleberry range for QVC UK.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.