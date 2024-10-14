Spooktastic celebrity Halloween decor: Stacey Solomon, Kourtney Kardashian and Molly Mae Hague

Nobody loves a theme quite like Stacey Solomon – the Loose Women star dresses her door for every occasion, from Christmas to Easter, but her Halloween décor might be her most outlandish yet.

Before she'd even changed her calendar to October, Stacey had already given her home a makeover.

This year, Stacey went all out with red and gold skulls and pumpkins, complete with opulent red roses and a bubbling cauldron. Explaining her love for decorating, Stacey called it, "One of my favourite traditions.

"Seeing the kids come home from school and get so excited is my favourite. Literally so proud of this year's door, made from branches I scavenged off the side of the road, a cauldron I made from a bucket, skeletons I’ve collected over the years and some pumpkins from our neighbour farmer Scott!"

Explaining her premature decorating, Stacey added: "I know it's very early this year but I actually needed to finish it before our Halloween event here on Thursday. I need no excuses to start early though, I'm so glad it gets to stay up a little longer and I have an actual excuse!"