Spooktastic celebrity Halloween decor: Stacey Solomon, Kourtney Kardashian and Molly Mae Hague
collage of celeb halloween decor

 The stars have gone all out for the scariest day of the year, from Kylie Jenner to Stacey Solomon   

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Scary season is upon us, and celebrities are already getting into the spooky spirit, dressing their wow-worthy homes in skeletons, pumpkins, ghosts and ghouls.

From UK icons to A-list stars, read on to see the best Halloween decorations celebrities have to offer in 2024.

1/10

stacey's solomon's door decorated with red and gold skulls and roses

Stacey Solomon's out there door décor

Nobody loves a theme quite like Stacey Solomon – the Loose Women star dresses her door for every occasion, from Christmas to Easter, but her Halloween décor might be her most outlandish yet.

Before she'd even changed her calendar to October, Stacey had already given her home a makeover.

This year, Stacey went all out with red and gold skulls and pumpkins, complete with opulent red roses and a bubbling cauldron. Explaining her love for decorating, Stacey called it, "One of my favourite traditions.

"Seeing the kids come home from school and get so excited is my favourite. Literally so proud of this year's door, made from branches I scavenged off the side of the road, a cauldron I made from a bucket, skeletons I’ve collected over the years and some pumpkins from our neighbour farmer Scott!"

Explaining her premature decorating, Stacey added: "I know it's very early this year but I actually needed to finish it before our Halloween event here on Thursday. I need no excuses to start early though, I'm so glad it gets to stay up a little longer and I have an actual excuse!"

2/10

Three pumpkins and a Dracula painting © Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's pumpkin patch

Also getting in there early, Kourtney Kardashian shared the first few Halloween additions to her and Travis Barker's home, featuring three intricately carved pumpkins sitting in front of a Dracula artwork.

That was just the start though...

 


3/10

Kourtney's daring display sparks debate© Instagram

Kourtney and Travis' cheeky display

Never ones to do things by halves, Kourtney and Travis installed a set of inflatable skeletons arranged in a suggestive pose on their front lawn.

Critics took to social media to express their dismay. "Am I the only one who finds this inappropriate?" one follower posted on Reddit, sparking a heated debate. 



4/10

Kourtney shared her impressive Halloween decorations© Instagram

Kourtney's pumpkin patch

On the less risky side, Kourtney also dressed their outdoor steps with endless pumpkins. 

5/10

Kylie's driveway was laden with hundreds of pumpkin for Halloween© Instagram / @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner's Halloween décor

Kylie Jenner went all out too, decorating her driveway with hundreds of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes. 

Adding to her harvest of orange-hued vegetables, Kylie installed a towering skeleton figurine that stood at least 10ft tall - wow!

6/10

Giant skeletons at Khloe Kardashian's house© Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian's towering skeletons

Khloe Kardashian also opted for sky-high Halloween decorations, with two huge Jack Skellington models on her driveway

7/10

Khloe Kardashian's pumpkins in a row on her drive© Snapchat

Khloe's non-traditional pumpkins

Never one to follow tradition, Khloe eschewed orange pumpkins for spooky grey and black ones on her driveway. We approve!

8/10

Kris Jenner's Instagram Story showing her Halloween dishes on her kitchen counter© Instagram

Kris Jenner's budget Halloween

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Kris Jenner went for a budget Halloween look, simply adding Halloween crockery to her kitchen island - though we suspect she'll be adding to her display as the month goes one...

9/10

molly mae's daughter Babmbi sitting on a hayball surrounded by pumpkins© Instagram

Molly Mae's autumnal wonderland

Molly Mae made sure that autumn is a special time for her daughter, Bambi, creating a perfect pumpkin display at their home

The Love Island star shared her joy for the season, writing: "NOTHING beats this for me. The lanterns flicker and it brings me more joy than I can explain."


10/10

Natalie Cassidy's Halloween display is beautiful © Instagram

Natalie Cassidy's pumpkin doorway

No matter the season, EastEnders icon Natalie Cassidy decorates her doorway and her pumpkin porch might be our favourite yet... 

Stay tuned for more Halloween decorations from our favourite celebrities...

 

