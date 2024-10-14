Spooktastic celebrity Halloween decor: Stacey Solomon, Kourtney Kardashian and Molly Mae Hague

Scary season is upon us, and celebrities are already getting into the spooky spirit, dressing their wow-worthy homes in skeletons, pumpkins, ghosts and ghouls.
From UK icons to A-list stars, read on to see the best Halloween decorations celebrities have to offer in 2024.
Stacey Solomon's out there door décor
Nobody loves a theme quite like Stacey Solomon – the Loose Women star dresses her door for every occasion, from Christmas to Easter, but her Halloween décor might be her most outlandish yet.
Before she'd even changed her calendar to October, Stacey had already given her home a makeover.
This year, Stacey went all out with red and gold skulls and pumpkins, complete with opulent red roses and a bubbling cauldron. Explaining her love for decorating, Stacey called it, "One of my favourite traditions.
"Seeing the kids come home from school and get so excited is my favourite. Literally so proud of this year's door, made from branches I scavenged off the side of the road, a cauldron I made from a bucket, skeletons I’ve collected over the years and some pumpkins from our neighbour farmer Scott!"
Explaining her premature decorating, Stacey added: "I know it's very early this year but I actually needed to finish it before our Halloween event here on Thursday. I need no excuses to start early though, I'm so glad it gets to stay up a little longer and I have an actual excuse!"
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's pumpkin patch
Also getting in there early, Kourtney Kardashian shared the first few Halloween additions to her and Travis Barker's home, featuring three intricately carved pumpkins sitting in front of a Dracula artwork.
That was just the start though...
Kourtney and Travis' cheeky display
Never ones to do things by halves, Kourtney and Travis installed a set of inflatable skeletons arranged in a suggestive pose on their front lawn.
Critics took to social media to express their dismay. "Am I the only one who finds this inappropriate?" one follower posted on Reddit, sparking a heated debate.
Kourtney's pumpkin patch
On the less risky side, Kourtney also dressed their outdoor steps with endless pumpkins.
Kylie Jenner's Halloween décor
Kylie Jenner went all out too, decorating her driveway with hundreds of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes.
Adding to her harvest of orange-hued vegetables, Kylie installed a towering skeleton figurine that stood at least 10ft tall - wow!
Khloe Kardashian's towering skeletons
Khloe Kardashian also opted for sky-high Halloween decorations, with two huge Jack Skellington models on her driveway
Khloe's non-traditional pumpkins
Never one to follow tradition, Khloe eschewed orange pumpkins for spooky grey and black ones on her driveway. We approve!
Kris Jenner's budget Halloween
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Kris Jenner went for a budget Halloween look, simply adding Halloween crockery to her kitchen island - though we suspect she'll be adding to her display as the month goes one...
Molly Mae's autumnal wonderland
Molly Mae made sure that autumn is a special time for her daughter, Bambi, creating a perfect pumpkin display at their home.
The Love Island star shared her joy for the season, writing: "NOTHING beats this for me. The lanterns flicker and it brings me more joy than I can explain."
Natalie Cassidy's pumpkin doorway
No matter the season, EastEnders icon Natalie Cassidy decorates her doorway and her pumpkin porch might be our favourite yet...
