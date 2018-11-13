Mrs Hinch reveals the cleaning products she can't live without We predict a sell-out…

Mrs Hinch has shared her ultimate shopping list of cleaning supplies that she loves using in her home. The Instagram star, who now has over 1 million followers including Eamonn Holmes and Katie Piper, has become hugely influential – even making her beloved Minky cloth sell out across the UK in September.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the cleaning-mad Mrs Hinch – whose real name is Sophie Hinchcliffe – shared an extensive list of the cleaning products she recommends her followers get. They include a Minky sponge, Zoflora disinfectant and tumble dryer sheets, which she even uses to keep her blinds dust-free in another savvy cleaning hack.

Cif Power and Shine wipes, Duck Fresh toilet discs and Bloo Foam Aroma are all essentials to keep her bathrooms clean, while bicarbonate of soda is a great natural alternative to chemical-laden products that has multiple uses, such as cutting through grease and grime, cleaning floors or even in your laundry.

Sophie previously shared some of her top cleaning tips in an interview with HELLO!, and narrowed down her extensive list of favourite products to a top five. "In no particular order because you wouldn’t make someone choose a favourite between their children… Flash Bathroom with Febreze (very important), CIF Stainless Steel Spray, Pine Toilet Cleaner, 1001 Carpet Spray and Zoflora," she said.

Sophie now has over 1 million Instagram followers

The cleaning-obsessive also shared her top tip that she couldn't live without, telling HELLO!: "I love to wash my skirting boards and woodwork (doors, frames etc) with a mix of fabric softener and water, and we can’t forget Minkeh, the star of the show! Makes the house smell absolutely divine and works a treat at getting any scuffs off without wrecking the paint."

Mrs Hinch's cleaning supplies shopping list:

Minky sponge

Bicarbonate of soda

Stardrops white vinegar

Zoflora

1001 spray

Cif Power and Shine wipes

Bloo Foam Aroma

Toilet bleach Harpic Active Fresh Pine

Duck fresh toilet discs

Flash bathroom with Febreze

The Pink Stuff

Electric brush cleaner with detachable heads

Mr Sheen multi-surface polish

Cif stainless steel spray

Stardrops pine disinfectant

Viakal

Lenor fabric softener – Spring Awakening

Lenor Unstoppables in wash scent boosters

Astonish Oxy Active Plus

Lenor Unstoppables wax melts

Tumble dryer sheets

Leather wipes

Green Shield stainless steel wipes

Astonish hob and cooktop cleaner

Cif cream with micro crystals

Dettol All-in-One spray

Airwick Fresh 'n' Up

Cif, Astonish or Flash floor cleaner

1-2 spray mop Vileda

Pledge fluffy duster

Astonish fabric stain remover

Soda crystals

Steam microwave cleaner

Ariel gel Febreze

Flash or Eveready XL floor wipes

