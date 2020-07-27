Mrs Hinch loves her SonicScrubber - but what's so good about it? We investigate The results are proof it works

Mrs Hinch's home is the epitome of clean, and while the influencer often tries out new tools on social media, there's one that has stuck by her through thick and thin: the SonicScrubber.

The influencer, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, uses the tool to clean everything from her washing machine to her kitchen sides, and it seems it really does work like a dream. The brush is battery-powered with a non-slip handle and a long head that means it can reach into all the nooks and crannies that are usually neglected (think tile grout and the back of sink pipes).

Once on, the oscillating head rotates 10,000 times per minute, making for a lot less leg work than your normal scrubbing method. It also comes with four different heads to tend to all your household needs, including a medium size, a large size, a cone-shaped head and a soft head.

Of course, you'll want to team it with a detergent of some kind. When Mrs Hinch demonstrated how she cleans her washing machine drawer, she used a combination of bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar spray. After leaving her drawer to soak in Flash bathroom spray, she said, "I pop in a scoop of bicarb and spray white vinegar in the drawer then get my sonic out." The finished product proved that the two worked to produce a drawer that looked good as new.

Mrs Hinch showed how she cleaned her washing machine drawer with the SonicScrubber

As it stands, the SonicScrubber is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars according to almost 2,000 Amazon reviews. Mrs Hinch, meanwhile, has been championing the buy for longer than we've been able to keep count. Our verdict? If Mrs Hinch's immaculate home and the thousands of Amazon customers who have taken the time to sing the SonicScrubber's praises are anything to go by, it's probably worth an investment.

