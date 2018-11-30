Is this the stocking Prince Louis will be opening on Christmas morning? Little Louis is celebrating his first Christmas

It’s set to be an extra special Christmas for the Cambridges, as they mark their first as a family of five. Prince William and Kate will be celebrating Prince Louis’ first Christmas along with his older brother and sister Prince George and Princess Charlotte – and they may have found an extra special way to give them all their presents.

According to the Daily Mail, doting mum Kate previously bought personalised Santa’s sacks for Prince George and Princess Charlotte back in 2016, and this year there may well be a matching sack with Prince Louis’ name on it alongside them come Christmas morning.

Kate reportedly bought these personalised stockings for her children

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly snapped up the hand-printed personalised Harrow & Green stockings from Selfridges in London. Each sack is fit for royalty, with a crown printed on the top above the words: "Express Mail Service. Please deliver the enclosed presents to George/ Charlotte/ Louis. Delivery date: 25th December." Fortunately, you don’t need a royal budget to be able to afford one; the sacks cost £27 and are an item that children will love for years to come.

While Prince William and Kate typically spend Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of their royal family, the Duchess’ brother James Middleton recently hinted that the Cambridges could be joining the Middleton family for the festivities this year.

In an interview on German TV channel, Leute Heute, James revealed his excitement about spending Christmas with the whole family this year and welcoming others into their home, which suggests that Kate, William and their three children will spend the festive season at the Middleton home, along with Kate's sister Pippa, her husband James Matthews and their baby boy Arthur.

James explained: "I welcome people into our family home," before adding: "I want it to feel like it's their home." Describing what the Middleton Christmas is like, he said: "There'll be turkey, champagne and some wine…" then continued: "For me it's all about family… It's one where we can all regroup."

