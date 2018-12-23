Is this the special stocking Kate Middleton's children will be opening on Christmas morning? Little Louis is celebrating his first Christmas

It’s set to be an extra special Christmas for the Cambridges, as they mark their first as a family of five. Prince William and Kate will be celebrating Prince Louis’ first Christmas along with his older brother and sister Prince George and Princess Charlotte – and they may have found an extra special way to give them all their presents. Feeling confident that the royal children have made it onto Santa’s good list and to celebrate his very first Christmas, Harrow & Green sent a one-of-a kind, luxury personalised Christmas sack to little Prince Louis. The bespoke festive sack also matches his brother and sister's, as they were snapped up by their doting mother Kate a few Christmases ago.

Kate reportedly bought these personalised stockings for her children

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly snapped up the hand-printed personalised Harrow & Green stockings from Selfridges in London in 2016. Each sack is fit for royalty, with a crown printed on the top above the words: "Express Mail Service. Please deliver the enclosed presents to George/ Charlotte/ Louis. Delivery date: 25th December." Fortunately, you don’t need a royal budget to be able to afford one; the sacks cost £27 and are an item that children will love for years to come.

Prince William and Kate will spend Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of their royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Queen has already kicked things off For Christmas after attending the final Sunday service with the Countess of Wessex before the big day, when the royals will attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

