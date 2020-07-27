Meghan Markle's royal wedding Diptyque scent diffusers WERE approved by the Palace St George's Chapel was filled with the aromas of luxury candle brand Diptyque with the full approval of the Queen

Royal sources originally claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s request to scent the air at St George’s chapel for their 2018 May royal wedding had been denied. But new book Finding Freedom sets the record straight – noting that the couple were supplied with diffusers by luxury candle brand Diptyque, which were approved by the Palace ahead of their big day.

Diptyque is a known favourite of Meghan, and although the brand has never revealed the exact fragrance the couple chose for their wedding, it’s understood they chose the Baies scent, which was dispensed in gorgeous hourglass diffusers which were placed around their stunning venue.

Diptyque Baies Hourglass Diffuser 75ml, £130, Net-a-Porter

The golden, refillable diffusers – which are a more potent alternative to traditional candles - are available to buy at Net-a-porter for £130. You simply flip it over to begin the one-hour diffusion cycle. Baies is one of Diptyque’s most iconic scents, and it has been around since 1983. It emulates the real-life freshness of a bouquet of roses, infused with fruity undertones of berries and currant leaves. Baies, indeed, translates as berries in French.

Diptyque Baies scented candle 70g, £27, Net-a-Porter

If you like the scent, but you’d prefer it in the iconic candle form then no problem – Net-a-porter also sell the 70g size for £27. This particular candle was a feature in Meghan's Toronto home during her pre-royal days - and one picture posted to her now-deleted Instagram account showed the empty candle jar being used as a holder for mascaras, lipsticks and other cosmetics.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, £13.60, Amazon

The royal couple’s romance is laid bare in Finding Freedom, written by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Despite the intimate tone of the book, Meghan and Harry have stated they did not contribute but notably have not denied the content of the extracts.

