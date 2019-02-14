Strictly's Shirley Ballas is making a big change in her home life The professional dancer is making a full-time move to the UK

Shirley Ballas is selling her Los Angeles home and permanently relocating to the UK. The Strictly Come Dancing judge, who has been dividing her time between the US and London, has listed her property for £1.6million as she is spending more and more time in the UK for work commitments.

Although the transatlantic move will mean she no longer lives near to her son Mark Ballas, who is a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, it will help her to be closer to other family members including her mum Audrey, along with new boyfriend Daniel Taylor, who she has been dating since meeting during their stint in pantomime together in late 2018.

Shirley Ballas is selling her home in Los Angeles

The news comes only weeks after Shirley opened the doors to her Los Angeles property to Keith Lemon on Through the Keyhole. The lavish residence is sure to prove popular with prospective buyers thanks to special touches including the outdoor swimming pool and terrace area, huge kitchen, and stylish décor. Testament to her successful dance career, there were several trophies on display, along with a photo of herself with Tom Cruise, from when he hired her for a private dancing lesson.

But Shirley hinted that living in LA wasn’t a permanent move, as when Keith asked whether she preferred her UK or US base, she replied: "I’d probably say the United Kingdom, it’s where I was raised."

Shirley's home recently featured on Through the Keyhole

The dance champion has already prepared her London base ahead of her move; Shirley has reportedly spent the last seven months renovating her property in Dulwich, which until recently she had used as a dance school. Her relocation follows two successful series as head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, and the recent live tour, which saw Shirley join her fellow judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli at performances across the UK.

