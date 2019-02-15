How to create a fun family garden like Kate Middleton's Chelsea Flower Show design The Duchess was inspired by her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

There appears to be nothing the Duchess of Cambridge enjoys more than spending time outdoors with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Whether it’s going for a stroll near their home at Kensington Palace Gardens or playing in their own garden, it’s no wonder Kate took inspiration from this special family time when designing her own garden for the Chelsea Flower Show.

The mother-of-three collaborated with with award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davis and Adam White to create the RHS Back to Nature garden, which features interactive elements and toys just like those her three young children have, including a swing seat, a campfire and rustic den. So if you’re looking to give your own garden a family-friendly upgrade before spring arrives, here’s how to give it the royal seal of approval…

Buy a swing seat

The Duchess of Cambridge’s Chelsea Flower Show garden features a swing, and it’s known that the family have one in their own garden, as it featured in some official portraits of Prince George in 2016. The swing the family owns is extra special as it was a wedding gift to Prince William and Kate in 2011, and has the couple’s names ‘William and Catherine’ engraved on it. Add your own personal touch by getting your own swing from The Oak & Rope Company, who created the Duke and Duchess’ special gift in 2011. Prices start from £210 for a small swing, rising to £410 for a large swing.

Build a tree house

Kate has even installed a high platform treehouse in her garden, a place that "will provide a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees”. No doubt a hit with children of all ages, if you have the space you could take on the challenge and construct your own tree house, or alternatively, buy a tower playhouse to get a similar effect.

Invest in a play den

Prince William and Kate’s three young children reportedly have a den in the grounds of Anmer Hall, and it’s something any child is sure to love playing in, whatever the weather. If your budget permits, invest in a rustic wooden teepee like this one from Cuckooland.com (£599.95), which can even be painted and personalised to really make it their own.

Create a fruit and vegetable patch

This is a win-win, as not only is it a fun activity to do with your children, it’s also a great way to get them to eat their fruit and veg. Kate’s garden features an “incredible edibles” section including wild strawberries, but you could also add veg like cucumbers or grow your own herbs for an educational – and edible – addition to your garden.

