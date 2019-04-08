Who has lived at Nottingham Cottage? From lovebirds Prince Harry and Meghan to disgraced former nanny Marion Crawford Prince William and Kate also moved in with Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bid farewell to their home in London – Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace – and are happily settling into their new house in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage. The two-bedroom property in the capital was always considered a "starter home" for the couple, so it's no surprise that they decided to move ahead of their baby's arrival.

But Nottingham Cottage holds a very special place in Harry and Meghan's hearts; not only was it their first home together, it was also where Harry proposed while the couple were making a roast chicken. Harry had lived in the cottage since 2013, transforming it into his own bachelor pad. When Meghan moved in in 2017, she added her own personal touches to the house, favouring décor from Soho Home's Country House collection.

Nottingham Cottage is one of the smaller properties on the Kensington Palace estate

One of the smaller properties on the Kensington Palace estate, Nott Cott, as it is affectionately known, has two bedrooms and reception rooms as well as a kitchen, bathroom and small garden. Harry was said to have put up a hammock in his back garden when he moved in.

The Christopher Wren-designed cottage has been home to royals and non-royals long before the Sussexes, including Prince William and Kate who lived there for a brief stint in 2013 with their newborn son Prince George, while their next-door mansion Apartment 1A was being renovated.

William and Kate lived at Nottingham Cottage with Prince George

Nottingham Cottage was also home to Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, and his wife, Princess Alice. Later occupants included the Queen's private secretary Robert Fellowes and his wife Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana's sister, as well as Prince Philip's private secretary Sir Miles Hunt-Davis and his wife Anita.

The cottage was originally a grace-and-favour property for the Queen and Princess Margaret's childhood governess, Marion Crawford. Crawfie, as she was known, was given the house for life upon her retirement in 1948, but after she sold stories about the royal family to the press, Marion was dismissed. She was completely ostracised from royal circles and the Queen never spoke to her beloved former nanny again.

Former governess Marion Crawford used to live at the cottage

Now that Harry and Meghan have moved out, who will live at Nottingham Cottage? There is speculation that Princess Beatrice could move in, perhaps with her new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the future. Her sister Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank live next door at Ivy Cottage, so the set-up would be ideal for the Queen's granddaughters.

