Where will Prince Harry stay when he arrives in UK for Prince Philip’s funeral? The Duke of Sussex has allowed Princess Eugenie to move into Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK for the first time since he moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle, after the couple stepped down as senior royals last year.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to be travelling in the next 24 hours in order to be released from self-isolation ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, which will take place at St George's Chapel on Saturday 17 April.

But where will he be staying during his trip? Harry and Meghan currently live in an £11.2million home in Montecito, California, with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, but the pair still own Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate, which they use as their UK base.

WATCH: Prince Philip's Best Family Moments

Since relocating to the US, they have allowed Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to move in after welcoming their first child, a baby boy named August.

"Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time," a friend previously told HELLO! after Eugenie and Jack moved into the house in November 2020.

Princess Eugenie and her family are currently staying at Frogmore Cottage

"It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

It is possible that Harry may still choose to stay with his cousin, Eugenie, and her family at his home in order to be close to the royal family during this difficult time.

Prince Harry is expected to fly to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral

The Duke will not be joined by his pregnant wife Meghan, who is expected to remain in Montecito with their son Archie.

Following the death of Prince Philip on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to the 99-year-old on their website, Archewell.

The message read: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for your service – you will be greatly missed."

