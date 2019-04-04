The surprising IKEA item that's been a mainstay in Game of Thrones – and it's only £30 And you may already own it

Game of Thrones may be a huge budget production, but there’s been one bargain addition to the show throughout all eight series – and you may even have it in your home. The show’s chief costume designer Michele Clapton previously revealed that IKEA’s LUDDE sheepskin rug has been used throughout the series to protect the Nights Watch and Jon Snow – played by Kit Harington – against the chills of the north, and it’s set to feature again in the final series.

The cream fluffy sheepskin rug costs £30 from IKEA and is likely found in houses around the world as a cosy Scandi-inspired home accessory, but it’s been inventively reimagined as a cape for Jon Snow, although he’s likely used the SKOLD rug, which has a dark brown hue and costs £50.

IKEA throws were used as part of Jon Snow's costume

Carol McSeveney, Textiles Sales Leader, IKEA UK & Ireland, said: "We are flattered that our rugs have featured in Game of Thrones across the years and can’t wait to see them making a re-appearance in Season 8. Whilst we know our rugs are snug and warm, we never imagined that they’d be such a key costume accessory in such a fantastic cult TV series."

Game of Thrones returns to screens in April, and on Tuesday, a brand new teaser was released that appears to show the death of several main characters. The short clip, titled 'Aftermath', shows Winterfell abandoned and in ruins as remnants of fan favourite characters lie in the snow, hinting that the living lost the battle against the White Walkers. In the snow, Tyrion's hand of the King pin can be spotted, along with Arya's sword, Needle, Jaime's golden hand, and Bran's wheelchair, which has been broken into pieces.

The IKEA Ludde throw costs £30

The cast and crew of the hugely popular fantasy show have made it clear that many of the characters would not walk away from the last ever season unscathed, and Kit Harington admitted to crying in the last ever cast reading.

