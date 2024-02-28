George and Amal Clooney flee their $25m Oxford mansion for majestic French hideaway

In the charming Berkshire village nestled along the River Thames, the absence of George Clooney and his wife Amal has become the talk of the town.

The esteemed actor, 62, and the accomplished lawyer, 46, are believed to have exchanged their opulent $25 million Oxfordshire residence for the balmy embrace of Southern France, leaving behind a mansion with a flooded garden to embrace a new chapter under the Provence sun.

For months, the Clooneys, along with their two children, have been absent from the idyllic English village, prompting speculation among the locals.

The couple’s sprawling estate has faced the wrath of Britain's relentless downpours, enduring two floods in just over a year. As the Thames has repeatedly breached its banks, their once-verdant backyard now lies submerged.

© MEGA George and Amal take a leisurely stroll in local village

Helen Moore, a longtime village resident, fondly recalls the days when George was a familiar sight. “He used to be quite the fixture here," Helen remarked to Daily Mail. "It was quite common to spot him with Amal and the kids. But as of late, they’ve become a rare sight. You can hardly fault them, though. The weather has been horrendous, and the flooding has taken a toll on everyone, their house in particular."

Wendy Boonaert, who brings two decades of village residency with her, echoed the sentiment. "This place is undeniably beautiful," Wendy stated, "but the incessant rain has tested us all. I can see why George might seek the warmth elsewhere. Despite the area being a hub for the affluent, I do hope they return. For now, France is probably a better choice."

© Leon Neal Berkshire has been subject to intense flooding

With the local temperature teetering between 4C to 8C and more rain forecasted, it seems unlikely that the Clooneys will make an appearance at their Thames-encircled property anytime soon.

The river itself has swelled to a menacing 12 feet, prompting flood warnings and causing significant disruption, including a temporary closure of the bridge leading to the Clooneys’ estate.

© Alain KUBACSI Despite being rarely seen in France, the couple actually bought their French home, Domaine Le Canadel, an enchanting and sprawling 425-acre Provence wine estate for a reported $8.3 million

Jessica Sherratt, a local who often walks her dog by the river, shares the community’s concerns.

"The flooding has become more frequent and more severe, disrupting our routines," she said. "George's place might be lovely, but it's not where you’d want to be amid such flooding. If relocating is an option, it's a sensible one, especially considering the safety of the children."

In stark contrast, the Clooneys' French haven, Domaine Le Canadel, basks in a gentle 17C with scarce chances of rain. There, Amal was recently seen with Nelson, the St Bernard puppy and her 46th birthday present from George.

Their French estate, a majestic 18th-century abode amidst a 25-acre vineyard, boasts a pool, tennis court, and lush gardens, purchased for £6.5 million in 2021.

Should the weather sour in Provence, the family has the luxury of relocating to George’s Lake Como retreat in Italy, acquired in 2002 and now valued at around £80 million.

© Getty George and Amal's Lake Como property

However, the British weather has not been as kind to the couple's UK home, which they bought in 2014 and which has been plagued by flooding despite extensive renovations.

The property, complete with a private boathouse, gym, spa, and cinema, has withstood flood damage to its outdoor amenities but has remained structurally sound.

The Clooneys first contended with flooding in January 2023, followed by Storm Christoph and Storm Dennis, which respectively threatened their property in 2021 and 2020.

