Stacey Solomon's amazing foldable laundry basket is 41% off at Amazon

Stacey Solomon is back home after soaking up the sun with her family on a dreamy holiday in Turkey. But returning home means there’s a big job to do (after being reunited with her beloved ducks and dogs of course). We’re talking the dreaded post-holiday clothes washing!

Stacey shared the process of herself getting stuck into the washing on her Instagram stories. As well as being impressed with how she got rid of some stubborn stains using Vanish, I couldn’t help but notice her extremely cool collapsable laundry basket.

You can’t help but notice it, thanks to the ‘Laundry’ emblazoned on the side in big letters. So I felt compelled to go track it down. And when I found it, I knew I had to share it - it’s currently 41% off at Amazon, where it has a whopping 54k positive reviews and a very impressive 4.6 five-star rating. I shop Amazon for a living for HELLO! You see, so I know a good product (and a good price!) when I see one.

The Dokeham collapsable laundry basket is a trending Amazon’s Choice product, with over 700 sold in the last month. If it has an orange Amazon Choice flag that means it’s been singled out by the retailer as being a highly-rated, well-priced product that’s available to ship immediately. What else do you need to know? Let’s see…

Technical specifications/features

Volume: 90L (other sizes available in the range also include 95l, 125l, 82l, 115l and 160l)

90L (other sizes available in the range also include 95l, 125l, 82l, 115l and 160l) Colours available: Beige, Black, Light Grey, Dark Grey, Navy Blue, Light Blue, Red

Beige, Black, Light Grey, Dark Grey, Navy Blue, Light Blue, Red Material: 600D Oxford fabric with thickened PE coating inside for waterproofing.

600D Oxford fabric with thickened PE coating inside for waterproofing. Features a soft handle: Made from aluminium with a soft EVA grip, which is sturdy and comfortable for carrying even a fully loaded hamper.

Made from aluminium with a soft EVA grip, which is sturdy and comfortable for carrying even a fully loaded hamper. Dimensions: 38.1cm (L) x 38.1cm (W) x 78.7cm (H) (includes handle).

38.1cm (L) x 38.1cm (W) x 78.7cm (H) (includes handle). Collapsable: Easy to fold and carry and for storage

© Stacey Solomon / Instagram Stacey Solomon's laundry basket in her kitchena s she tackles the post-holiday washing

What are Amazon shoppers saying about Stacey’s basket?

Verified Amazon shoppers give the basket a massive thumbs up for being top quality, easy to carry and store. One happy shopper described it as: “Super large, holds an insane amount of laundry, is highly portable and of very good quality, I'm very pleased with it, I bought two, highly recommend.”

Several reviewers bought more than one, with one customer making a valid point: “Doesn’t everyone need two laundry baskets? I do. One for dirty washing, and one for clean washing that comes out of the dryer.”

Many said it was far superior to their other laundry baskets. Says one shopper “I have had many types of laundry baskets, but they were either cumbersome and difficult to carry, or they were too flimsy for the job, with handles breaking under the weight of the contents.

This one, however, is the strongest I have seen. The material is thick and inspires confidence in use. The inside is moisture-proof too, which is a useful feature. The aluminium handles are well-fitted, and the rubber handle cover helps a lot with gripping the bag in transit.

“The size is just right for my washing machine and tumble drier. This bag comes in a wide range of colours, so you can choose what suits your décor best.

“I cannot fault this laundry bag at all and I recommend it to anyone who needs a strong bag that is easy to use and will last a long time.”

Were there any quibbles? Some customers did say it wasn’t big enough, so be sure to check the dimensions and the sizing before you order.