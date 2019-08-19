GMB's Ben Shephard gives fans major garden envy at his beautiful home But it's missing one thing!

Ben Shephard has become the envy of his Instagram followers after sharing a look at his garden. The Good Morning Britain host made the most of his day off by mowing the lawn over the weekend, admitting it was the only bit of the garden that his wife Annie would let him tend to – and even then he had made a few mistakes.

"Gap in the rain so out tending the only bit of the garden that @mrsannieshephard lets me have," Ben wrote, adding: "Seriously need to get myself on @itvtippingpoint and win a cordless lawnmower – not only do I tie myself in knots, but I decapitate half the flowers!"

Ben Shephard gave his fans garden envy

However, many of Ben’s followers were impressed by the plants and flowers that lined either side of the lawn, with one writing: "Oh my days I have hydrangea envy. They are stunning." Another commented: "What a garden." Ben appears to be a keen gardener, and has previously shared a look at his vegetable patch, as well as a gin bench that he built himself. There is also a terrace and outdoor seating area, with a path lined with foliage-covered archways.

The dad-of-two also recently revealed that he and his sons had been toasting marshmallows on a fire over the garden during the summer holidays, using their old school work to keep it alight. Ben’s photo of himself, Sam, and Jack around the fire prompted TV presenter Helen Skelton to ask: "Can I live in your garden please?"

The Good Morning Britain presenter lives with his wife Annie and their sons

It is not just Ben’s garden that is beautiful, but inside his house too. The Tipping Point presenter and his family live in a beautifully-renovated property, with an open plan living and dining room, with glass bi-fold doors that overlook the lawn.

