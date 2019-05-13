Royal baby Archie Harrison receives his own commemorative china collection It would be ideal for Frogmore Cottage!

He may be just one week old, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby boy Archie Harrison has already achieved something pretty special - he has his own range of commemorative china celebrating his birth. William Edwards Home has released an exclusive range of regal bone china including a plate, pill box, mug and coaster in honour of the seventh-in-line to the throne, and it’s a must for any royal fan.

The Royal Baby Archie Collection features a striking embossed design with intertwined A and H initials as well as his full name and date of birth. Crafted from fine bone china and 22 carat gold, the collectors’ items incorporate fleur-de-lis and cross emblems, along with bows and hearts, which also featured on the brand’s royal wedding collection for Prince Harry and Meghan in 2018.

A collection of commemorative china has been released to celebrate Archie Harrison's birth

Currently available to pre-order on the William Edwards Home site, the collection will also be released at Historic Royal Palace and royal family favourite, Fortnum & Mason, at a later date. Prices start from £15 for the coaster to £45 for the hinged pill box, and we can’t help but think the collection would make a special addition to Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home, Frogmore Cottage.

The new parents have been spending time at home in Windsor with their newborn since he was born on the morning of Monday 6 May. Named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the baby boy arrived less than two weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Proud mum Meghan also celebrated her very first Mother’s Day on Sunday, with her own mother Doria Ragland by her side. The Duchess shared a sweet glimpse of baby Archie’s feet on Instagram in honour of the special day, along with a touching tribute to Prince Harry’s mum, Princess Diana.

