Peter Andre has turned interior designer and you'll love his new collection We weren't expecting this!

Peter Andre has made an unexpected career move after launching his own interiors collection. The Mysterious Girl singer launched his A. By Andre collection on Monday, revealing that he has just started by focusing on one product – a range of four luxury beds.

Sharing a photo of himself at the launch party, Peter wrote: "I'm very happy that A. By Andre has been launched tonight… First we launch our exclusive bespoke beds… we are now officially in retail." The dad-of-four has since showcased his designs, which are bespoke and handmade British beds.

Peter Andre has launched his own range of luxury beds

One, called The Wentworth, has a striking upholstered shell stitched headboard and patterned footboard, while The Mayfair – as seen on Peter's Instagram account – has a traditional chesterfield upholstered headboard and oversized footboard.

MORE: See inside Peter Andre's beautiful family home

The Kensington is a bold design for people who want to make a style statement, featuring a bright yellow or turquoise frame, while The Chelsea is a classic design with an untraditional boxed wingback framed headboard, and is available in silver-grey, plum or black velvet. The collection is currently available at Hos Home, with prices ranging from £649.99 to £990.99.

The range is called A. by Andre

Peter clearly has a passion for interior design, and has worked as a presenter for 60 Minute Makeover since 2013. The 45-year-old often shares photos of the beautiful Surrey home he shares with wife Emily MacDonagh and their children Amelia and Theo, as well as his older children Junior and Princess from his marriage to Katie Price.

GALLERY: 16 modern bedroom ideas you'll love

Fans were green with envy when Peter showed off his huge walk-in wardrobe ahead of a television appearance last month, featuring floor-to-ceiling shelves and rails filled with clothes, shoes and accessories. The rest of his house is equally stylishly decorated and furnished, with a spacious garden for all the family to enjoy. And we're sure it won't be long until we see one of Peter's new beds in the family home!

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.