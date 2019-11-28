The best Black Friday home and tech deals at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and more There are some amazing deals to be had

Whether you want a new sofa in time for Christmas or have your eye on an upgrade for your TV, there are some amazing deals to be had this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We've rounded up some of the best offers from high street and online retailers including Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, and Amazon below. Race you to the checkout…

John Lewis – up to 30% off selected home, furniture and electricals

John Lewis has hundreds of offers across its entire range, including home and furniture, and electricals. Highlights include Samsung The Frame 49" TV which has £500 off exclusively at John Lewis, and 30 per cent off Le Creuset.

Marks & Spencer - 50% off selected homeware and furniture

While it's not strictly a Black Friday sale, M&S does have up to 50 per cent off selected homeware and furniture covering everything from cosy duvets to roasting trays in a bid to help you get ready for Christmas for less.

Amazon - daily deals on home and electricals

If you've been debating getting smart home gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot speaker or Echo Show, now's the time to do it. You can save up to 55 per cent on Amazon devices this Black Friday, but you'll also find up to 40% off Vileda (including Mrs Hinch's fave 1-2 Spray mop), up to 70% off Morphy Richards cookware, and huge savings on other big name brands.

AO.com

Ao.com has its biggest Black Friday sale ever, with discounts on hundreds of items, including 45 per cent off a Hoover H-Free Pets cordless vacuum (now £109), and a KitchenAid Mixer reduced to £279 from its original price of £449.

H&M Home – 20% off everything

H&M members can get early access to the store's Black Friday sale – with 20% off the entire site – before it launches to everyone on Friday. And with their covetable collection of H&M Home Christmas decorations and on-trend home accessories on offer, what are you waiting for?!

Debenhams – up to 50% off home and electricals

Get to Debenhams for some huge savings on homeware and electricals, with half-price lighting on Thursday, and 60 per cent off a Nescafé Dolce Gusto Infissima coffee machine – now £40.

Argos

New deals keep dropping in Argos' Black Friday sale, where you can get 25% off Silentnight beds and mattresses with the code SILENT25, and even save a third on Dyson's V7 Motorhead extra cordless vacuum cleaner (now £199).

The White Company – 20% off everything

You can buy everything from luxury candles to bedding at 20 per cent off during The White Company's White Weekend. Just use the code GIFT20 at checkout to redeem.

Made.com – 20% off selected lines and free delivery

Nab free delivery on everything and up to 20 per cent off on selected lines at Made.com, whose Black Friday Deals covers furniture, lighting and home accessories.

Habitat – up to £1,500 off sofas and other Super Savings

Save as much as £1,500 on a new sofa at Habitat this Black Friday, thanks to its Super Savings on homeware and furniture. Other highlights include up to £1,000 off bedroom and dining room furniture, and up to £300 off desks, so you can kit out your entire home.

West Elm – 25% off everything and up to 40% off bonus deals

You won't want to miss out on West Elm's Black Friday event, with 25% off everything and up to 40% off bonus deals on mirrors, throws, cutlery and more home essentials. Available online and in-store.

Wayfair

Sign up to Wayfair for early access to their Black Friday Blowout sale before it starts on Friday, with huge savings on offer, including beds and mattresses from £99, and sofas and armchairs from just £249.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

