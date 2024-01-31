Jennifer Lopez shares incredible views of $150K pool at her mega mansion in steamy new video

Jennifer Lopez has been stirring waves not only in the music industry but also in real estate, as she was recently spotted by the L-shaped swimming pool in the backyard of her new $60 million mega-mansion that she shares with husband Ben Affleck.

The star took to Instagram to share a snippet from her Can't Get Enough remix music video with Latto, featured on her album This Is Me... Now, which was filmed right at her Bel-Air property, flaunting the luxurious setting as the backdrop for the steamy video.

The talented singer and actress were captured in a sleek black bikini, embracing the California sun with a bottle of her own alcohol brand, Delola, in hand.

The expansive property, nestled in the verdant landscapes of Bel-Air and graced with panoramic mountain views, provided an opulent stage for her performance.

© YouTube Jennifer showcases her incredible pool at her $60million home

The swimming pool, a staggering $150,000 marvel, boasts lavish features such as infinity and zero-edge designs, where water cascades into a lower basin and is recycled back, creating an illusion of boundless space.

The zero edge presents a seamless water level with no lip at the entry, complemented by a built-in hot tub for a touch of relaxation.

© Youtube Jennifer looks incredible in steamy new video

White lounge chairs stretch elegantly along the pool’s shallow end, adding to the mansion's allure. Jennifer's new album, an ode to her rekindled romance with Affleck, is accompanied by a movie set to release on February 16, 2024, and Jennifer has been showcasing the opulence of their home across social media.

The Thanksgiving celebration was an outdoor affair in their backyard, featuring a rustic wooden table adorned with eucalyptus leaves, citrus fruits, and hurricane lamps, illuminated by the glow of white candles. The table was set with Hermes gold-and-white plates, a statement of luxury and style.

In promoting Delola, Jennifer highlighted the convenience of the pre-mixed beverages, holding an L'Orange Spritz, a concoction of Premium Amaro, Orange, and Passionfruit.

She described it as "An ode to the Italian spritz with notes of bright, delicious fruit perfectly balanced with the bitterness of amaro. Delola will set you free – free from cutting, squeezing, and mixing. Simply pour Delola over ice and experience a world-class crafted cocktail."

© YouTube Jennifer's amazing home

The fashion icon donned a belted khaki dress with black buttons, her hair cascading in soft waves, complemented by hoop earrings, embodying casual elegance as she enjoyed the comfort of her home.

A glimpse into the lush interior was shared earlier as she prepared for the LACMA Gucci event in Los Angeles, revealing a modern palette of white, silver, and gold.

Jennifer and Ben secured their palatial home earlier this year and have since been adding personal touches, with Jennifer overseeing the decor.

© YouTube Jennifer's expansive grounds

The estate, affectionately dubbed 'Wallingford,' is a testament to their blended family, with Jennifer's twins, Max and Emme, and Ben's three children often enjoying the sprawling abode.

The property acquisition was a swift affair, with the couple paying significantly below the asking price.

The estate features a 12-car garage, parking for 80, a unique indoor sports complex, and a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, among other luxurious amenities like a wine cellar, home theater, and private salon.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez in a sequined dress during her birthday celebrations

As they settled into their new home, moving trucks were spotted bringing in furnishings, signaling the start of a new chapter for the couple.

Despite dropping out of escrow on several properties, their determination led them to this grand estate, which offers unparalleled privacy and exclusivity with two gated entrances.

Represented by Brett Lawyer, who has catered to stars like Katy Perry and Madonna, and with the seller represented by Ginger Glass of Compass, the transaction was a notable event in the high-end real estate market.

