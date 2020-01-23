A ball pit and soft play area are some of the most exciting perks for children eating out in a restaurant or coffee shop, and they give parents peace of mind that their kids can be entertained without worrying about accidents - at least not painful ones! So why not bring one into your home? Stacey Solomon took to social media to reveal her amazing soft play area for baby Rex, whom she shares with partner Joe Swash.

While her home boasts the most stunning open plan kitchen and living area complete with hardwood floors and tiles, it's not the most ideal space for her son to play in, especially since he is now starting to move around. To address this, she bought a fabulous grey ball pit from The Playtime Company and filled it with colourful blue balls. Made from soft polyurethane foam, the £80 ball pit seems to be a huge hit with little Rex, who has sported a huge grin in the videos Stacey has posted to Instagram. It even has a little seat buried in the middle for him to sit in, plus personalised brown balls emblazoned with his name!

The 30-year-old Loose Women star explained she has also turned to the company for a matching grey and white soft play area that will keep him entertained for several years. "I ordered a soft play for Rex now that he's moving around. I'm going to use it as a little bumper system for now then it'll be a climbing, den building adventure as he gets a bit older," she wrote. Following her trademark 'tap to tidy' story format, she delighted fans by showing before and after photos of the assembled square, triangle and oblong barriers alongside the caption: "Sooo excited for him to wake up and play."

For the entire soft play package, which includes an 11-piece castle block set and a step and slide set, it costs £270. Sounds like every child's dream! Plus, it also comes in a pretty grey, white and dark pink colourway. Sharing an adorable picture of Rex grinning as he lay on the floor surrounded by the soft play area and ball pit, The Playtime Company thanked Stacey for her support. The brand wrote: "Little Rex loving life with his new soft play blocks. Thanks so much @staceysolomon for sharing it makes such a difference to a small family run business like mine so I’m forever grateful for exposure like this."

