Inside every area of Khloe Kardashian’s jaw-dropping home gym The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star works out with a PT at home

Khloe Kardashian has made a name for herself in the fitness world. She has spoken candidly about how unhealthy she felt for most of her life, before she embarked on a stringent workout routine following her split from Lamar Odom in 2013. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star says the gym became an escape from the drama in her personal life, and now she has her very own installed at home.

Khloe Kardashian has a home gym at her property in Los Angeles

SEE: Khloe Kardashian shares a look inside baby True's nursery

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian set to launch activewear collection

This is useful not least for the fact that Khloe is a member of one of the world’s most in-demand families and could definitely do with saving the time it’d take to drive to her local studio, but for the fact that Khloe is now a busy mum to baby True.

Khloe Kardashian's home gym has its own treadmills

She recently took to Instagram Stories to share her workout routine and revealed everything in her workout space in the process. It features floor-to-ceiling glass windows and white wooden floors with all black equipment: a Smith machine, weights rack, treadmills, Stairmasters and an adjustable lat pulldown machine.

SEE: 9 celebrities with their own amazing home gyms

Khloe Kardashian previously revealed her home gym on her now closed app

Previously, Khloe also shared a look at her home gym on her now closed (after tanking against the success of social media) subscription app. The photos showed Bosu balls, which Khloe has previously billed as the secret to her impressive glutes, foam rollers for massaging her muscles, battle ropes and a collection of large Swiss balls.

“You don’t need a gym membership or a trainer to work out,” she wrote on her app. “There’s a ton of small, relatively inexpensive equipment you can buy to create your own home gym.”

Khloe Kardashian's home gym has a range of equipment including freeweights, battle ropes and Swiss balls

She also supplies the essentials. “If a gym buddy needs water or a towel, I’ve got that covered too! And don’t forget the hand sanitiser!,” she added.

Inspired? Khloe is known for sharing her own workout routines on Instagram, while she also has a wardrobe dedicated entirely to activewear. The envy…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.