Liar star Joanne Froggatt shares a sneak peek inside her home

Joanne Froggatt has been a regular fixture on our TV screens for more than two decades thanks to her high profile roles in shows like Coronation Street, Downton Abbey and the ITV drama Liar. However, the 39-year-old tends to keep her home life out of the public eye, and has only rarely shared photos of her house on social media.

The actress lives in Buckinghamshire with her husband James Cannon, and previously opened up about their house in an interview with Country and Townhouse, explaining: "I live with my husband in his old family home in Buckinghamshire. It's very private and has lovely views of the countryside."

Joanne also said they were thinking of renovating the property, adding: "We've been thinking about extending it slightly so we can have a larger reception room for entertaining."

Joanne Froggatt lives in Buckinghamshire with her husband James Cannon

The Liar star gave her Instagram followers a look inside her living room over Christmas, as she sat on the sofa next to her Christmas tree, which was decorated with gold baubles and fairy lights. The room has a cosy, country vibe, with a log-burning fireplace and low ceilings, and a diamond grid across the windows. Her sofa is a velvet Chesterfield style from Sofa.com, and the dark colour works perfectly with the neutral décor. Meanwhile, Joanne has a selection of framed photos on display on the windowsill.

The house has pretty country views

Another photo showed off the picturesque country views Joanne and her husband enjoy from their home, with an expansive lawn that leads on to fields, with not another property in sight. The house has the same style windows throughout, with tiled windowsills where Joanne displayed a vase of red roses for Valentine's Day.

