Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones shares a look inside his bachelor pad in lockdown

Neil Jones has given fans a rare look inside the London apartment he lives in with a series of amusing Tik Tok and Instagram videos. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer lives in a modern flat in Wembley Park following his split from wife Katya Jones, and his bachelor pad is ultra-stylish.

Taking to social media on Monday, Neil shared a video of himself walking around his flat. "Trend at the moment to walk in naked on your girlfriend or boyfriend. So I thought I would do it to my girlfriend," Neil wrote, adding: "Oh right yeah, I don't actually have a girlfriend."

WATCH: Neil Jones shares a look inside his London flat

The clip gave a glimpse inside Neil's living room, which has wooden flooring and pale-coloured walls. Neil has a large grey sofa and bold green velvet armchair positioned facing towards the television, with a cowhide rug and wooden coffee table positioned at the centre of the room. A bevelled mirror, house plant and wall-mounted buffalo head add the decorative touches.

Neil is lucky enough to have his own balcony so he can enjoy time outdoors during the COVID-19 lockdown, which is accessed via glass doors from his living room that flood the space with natural light and offer impressive views across London.

Neil lives in north London following his split from Katya Jones

The professional dancer has also shared a look inside his bathroom in another Instagram video that showed him dancing and singing Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive in front of the mirror. The room is entirely covered with white subway tiles with dark grouting, with a mirrored cabinet hanging on one wall showing the shower cubicle behind. "Nice bathroom," Dancing on Ice pro Hamish Gaman commented on the video.

Neil previously lived elsewhere in the capital with his ex-wife Katya and their former Strictly colleague Joanne Clifton. However, the couple announced their split in August 2019 after six years of marriage.

