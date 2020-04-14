Princess Madeleine of Sweden shares a rare peek inside her Florida home The Swedish royal lives in the US with her children Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has given fans a rare glimpse inside her family's home in Florida as she shared an Easter message on Instagram. The mum-of-three lives in the US with her husband Chris O'Neill and their children Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne, and their home looks a lot different to other royal residences we have seen.

The family sat on the sofa in their living room for a sweet photo, which they captioned: "Happy Easter! @kungahuset has uploaded a short film from our Easter via video #staysafe." Their sofa is a cream three-seater lined with pale blue and cream patterned cushions. It sits in front of a table with an orchid on top, along with a selection of unexpected accessories – a series of white pineapple ornaments.

In the background, a corridor leads to another living area, while another set of doors appears to lead through to the kitchen, and the entire space has been painted in the same pale cream shade.

Princess Madeleine and her family are currently on lockdown at their home in Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic, but have been keeping in touch with the rest of the Swedish royals via video chats. The photo offered the first look inside their new home, where they moved in February after their former rental property was sold.

They had been renting a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom property with a swimming pool and tennis court after relocating to Miami in September 2018, and while they haven't shared any details about their new home, it is likely they have stayed nearby so their children can still attend the same school.

Speaking about her Miami life during an interview with Swedish magazine Mama, Madeleine previously said: "I now feel that I have good friends, and especially I have gotten to know some really nice mothers from school. In the US, parents are incredibly present in the schools, so it was very easy to make new friends with the community. It's a full-time job just being a parent of a student there!"

