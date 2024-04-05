Princess Madeleine of Sweden finally sells breathtaking US home for $7m

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family have been living in Miami, Florida since 2018 and in 2023 it was confirmed that they would return home to their native Sweden.

The family are now one step closer to moving back after they managed to sell their mansion for nearly $7 million. A Zillow listing now lists the property as "under contract", and whoever has bought the property has quite the abode.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: All you need to know about the Swedish royal family

The 7,000 sq ft. property comes with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms as well as featuring a heated saltwater outdoor pool, perfect for the sunny Florida weather.

Madeleine and her family, which includes husband Christopher O'Neill and their three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, were originally due to move back to Sweden last year.

© Getty Images Madeleine and her family have been living in the US since 2018

However, in August it was confirmed that their move had been postponed. At the time of the announcement, it was confirmed that the delay had nothing to do with immigration of the house sale, but more on their children starting term at their respective schools.

When the family-of-five move back to Madeleine's native Sweden, they are due to live in an apartment in Stockholm. Since the royal married the British financier in 2013, they have lived in Stockholm, London, New York City and Florida.

© Instagram The family has embodied American traditions

Madeleine was back in Sweden last year as she attended her sister Victoria's birthday alongside her husband. Madeleine looked beautiful in an Alexis floral embroidered dress with voluminous sleeves. She teamed her outfit with a pair of sage green sandals and a pair of statement flower-shaped earrings.

The 41-year-old is the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Her older siblings are Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip.

© Getty The royal will reunite with her family

In October 2019, the king issued a statement rescinding the royal status of Princess Madeleine's three children and Prince Carl Philip's sons, in an effort to slim down the Swedish monarchy. As a result, Leonore, Nicolas, Adrienne and Carl Philip's sons, Alexander, Gabriel and Julian are not styled as His or Her Royal Highness, but their princely titles remain.

SEE: Princess Madeleine poses with mini-me daughters Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne in adorable new photo

LOOK: Princess Madeleine shares beautiful photo of Princess Adrienne for special reason

Princess Madeleine posted a statement on her Instagram account at the time, writing: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."