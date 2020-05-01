Louis Theroux will (virtually, of course) join Graham Norton alongside a whole host of other stars on Friday evening, and ahead of the programme, we've been taking a look at Louis' home during lockdown. He recently launched a new podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux, and unveiled his homely living room in the process. It features a linen grey sofa with one light grey cushion, but the pièce de résistance has to be the yellow cushion embroidered with a cartoon version of Louis riding his bike and his name at the top. Apparently, we aren't the only ones who were distracted by such an amazing creation, either. Presenter Laura Jackson commented, "Exciting. But I'm also very excited about your cushion!!" 12 other fans concurred and liked it.

Another angle revealed two pieces of artwork hanging on the wall behind Louis in black frames, as well as a tall house plant on one side of the sofa and a wooden shelving unit on the other holding several books. Louis was also sat next to a further stack of books - understandable, considering he is an utter genius.

Following his recent role in The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, Louis has also revealed a lot of his home kitchen as he attempts to master his recipes. It features grey cabinets, wooden floors, and chestnut wood worktops. There's also a serving hatch that opens up on to the dining area. In a recent interview with Dazed where Louis touted the benefits of cooking as a stress release, he said, "Cooking is a way of dissipating nervous tension. I sometimes just make a marinara sauce." Seems like he's found his own way of getting Theroux the coronavirus period.

