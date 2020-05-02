Loose Women's Andrea McLean delights fans with stunning bedroom photo featuring her dog Andrea McLean and husband Nick adopted Teddy at the end of last year

Andrea McLean has been giving fans sneak peeks into the gorgeous home she shares with husband Nick Feeney and her children Finley and Amy since lockdown began over five weeks ago. Most recently she showed off her stunning garden, which is filled with wisteria.

But on Friday night she shared a lovely picture taken in her bedroom and fans were delighted by the appearance of her dog Teddy.

Andrea and Nick welcomed Teddy last November

"Thanks @karenmillen_obe for reminding me of this pic I took of Teddy a few weeks ago! This is where he spends most of his time now... on our bed, waiting waiting waiting til we can all go out properly again. #dogsofinstagram #lockdown," she told her 255,000 followers.

MORE: Inside Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean's beautiful Surrey home

In the snap, Teddy can be seen sitting on top of the presenter's neatly made bed as she looks out of the window, which is decorated with grey velvet curtains and also features white shutter blinds.

Underneath the window, Andrea has a wooden radiator cover with a framed family picture featuring her and her kids at the beach on top and a plant.

The standout piece in Andrea's bedroom is no doubt the dazzling chandelier that hangs from the ceiling, but it seems her fans were most taken by Teddy the dog.

The Loose Women presenter with her two children

"Awww... how cute lovely lovely dog," one fan wrote, as another commented: "He's the cutest."

Andrea and her family welcomed the new addition to their family in November. Back then, the Loose Women star shared the news on an Instagram story, telling the camera: "You may have noticed a little doggy pen in the corner there… we are fostering again! Yes, we are. Teddy! There he is. Teddy, say hi! Here he is. Hey Teddy! Smile! He's so cute. We have a slight problem with Teddy. We might not give him back. I know, technically we're fostering, but did you see him? What do we do? Do we keep him?"

A few weeks later, the presenter announced that Nick and her had officially adopted Teddy.