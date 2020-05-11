Victoria Beckham reveals exciting new beauty launch during coronavirus lockdown

Victoria Beckham's beauty fans have no doubt been eagerly waiting for her to expand her coveted makeup range, and they're finally in luck. On Monday, the star announced that she had launched a new product in her collection - a gorgeous new shade of her Satin Kajal Liner, named Cocoa. Yum! Showing off her own subtle makeup look, Victoria wrote on Instagram: "So happy that the new Kajal liner in Cocoa is now here! Wore it yesterday and loving it @victoriabeckhambeauty! x Kisses."

Victoria shared a stunning selfie to make her beauty announcement

The smooth and creamy eye pencil is already a hit with beauty lovers, and this new rich matte brown shade looks perfect for creating a soft and subtle smokey eye. The website reads: "Satin Kajal Liner rewrites the rules - no tugging or skipping, no makeup artistry required and no 'right way' to be worn. Lashline, waterline, winged, smudged, this creamy pencil delivers every look with ease." We're sold.

Satin Kajal Liner, £20, Victoria Beckham Beauty

Victoria looked gorgeous in her latest post, wearing her go-to chic and casual outfit of a black tee and jeans. Plenty of followers commented on her new eyeliner, too, with one writing: "Very soft on brown eyes. Your lashes look great." The fashion designer's personal trainer Tracy Anderson sweetly added: "Ummmm you look gorgeous and 18!!!!!! Can't wait to get it!"

WATCH: Victoria's style over the years

Other products in Victoria's fan-approved makeup range include her much-loved lipliners and handy travel-friendly eyeshadow palettes - as well as the shimmering Lid Lustres, which the Duchess of Sussex's makeup artist Daniel Martin has previously recommended.

Meghan may have used Victoria's Lid Lustre in Midnight

Sharing the beautiful blue shade named Midnight with his followers, he said in April: "I'm obsessed with this stuff! Applied with fingers, this gives an incredible dimension to a smokey eye." We wonder if this is the product Daniel used to create Meghan's memorable blue eye makeup look at the Commonwealth Day service back in March? Excuse us while we add to cart…

