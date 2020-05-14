Stacey Solomon is back at it with the incredible DIY creations! On Thursday, the Loose Women star turned some cereal box cardboard into a beautiful, S-shaped flower ornament. The doting mum documented the process on Instagram, and we're seriously impressed with her efforts.

Firstly, Stacey shared a clip of a cardboard S that she had cut out and placed on a grey, fluffy rug. The TV star explained: "So I see these letters everywhere and they're so lovely so I thought I'd try and make one for my dressing room. I printed off the letter S because I can MOT [sic] draw bubble writing for love nor money. I then placed it onto cardboard and cut it out."

Stacey's incredible creation

Next, Stacey stuck a strip of cereal box cardboard to the edges of the letter S, giving it a 3D effect. She continued: "Used an old cardboard baby porridge box and cut into 4cm strips and glued it round to make edges."

Stacey shared the entire process on Instagram

Stage three saw Stacey using a glue gun to stick white roses into the middle of the letter S, which she had also spray-painted white. "Spray painted it all. Cut flowers. Stuck them in. Arrange them without sticking them first to make sure you like pattern," she wrote.

And now for the end result! The former singer finished up by sharing a snap of the completed project, and the rose-filled letter looked immaculate sitting on a white shelf in her dressing room next to a chic glass jar. Hilarious, Stacey concluded: "It's a bit rough around the edges but I love it. Looks like everyone in my family will be getting dream catchers and flower letters for Christmas."

