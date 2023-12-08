Carrie Johnson and her husband, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, live in an idyllic countryside home with their three children, son Wilfred, three, daughter Romy, one, and four-month-old baby boy Frank.

Carrie and Boris’ house is nestled in the quaint picturesque Oxfordshire village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, which dates back to the year 854.

WATCH: See Carrie and Boris's beautiful garden

The family of five live in the very grand Grade II-listed house Brightwell Manor, which the couple reportedly purchased for £3.8 million and is steeped in history. Amongst the sprawling five-acre grounds lies a moated castle thought to have been built by King Stephen in the 1150’s. Imagine the fun young Wilfred has exploring his own castle!

It must be every child’s dream to have a moat in their own garden and the Johnsons' moat is fed by a natural spring and bordered on three sides with a dam that controls the water level.

We can just picture the children having a ball throwing sticks and stones into the water with their parents watching over them.

© Instagram Boris and Carrie's baby Frank

The grounds sound incredible: the gardens are mainly laid to lawn with an array of trees – show us a child who doesn’t love climbing trees – plus a chestnut tree for those all-important conkers. A charming detail is that their chestnut tree was grown from a conker taken from Windsor’s Royal Mile!

Carrie recently revealed that the family have their own fruit and vegetable patch where they grow fresh produce such as rhubarb. In one photo, she held a bunch of the red fruit against the backdrop of pink wildflowers.

Wilfred and Romy checking on the ducks

The Johnson clan even have their own pond, home to a family of ducks, and we bet Carrie and Boris take their little ones to feed the cute pond wildlife.

In another clip shared by Carrie on Instagram, we spotted a trampoline and smaller trampette in the garden - perfect for keeping the kids occupied.

There is also a tennis court (Boris famously adores playing and we bet he’ll teach the kids), a walled garden – think magical secret garden type adventures – and two stables, for any ponies the family may acquire.

© Insatgram Carrie has a lush family garden

Inside the property, there are nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms, as well as a guest cottage.

Wilfred, Romy and Frank are growing up surrounded by fabulous art inside their home. In the study lives a mural painted by the neo-Romanticist George Warner Allen, whose work is shown in the Tate Gallery.

Carrie shared a photo of the stunning mural

Baby Frank also has his own beautiful mural in his nursery. Artist Meg Boscawen created an intricate English garden wall for the tot in a calming verdant colour palette.

Carrie posted a snap of the magical trees, originally posted by artist Meg, which said: "Painting an English garden for a little one," to which Carrie replied: "Frankie is a lucky boy [tree and red love heart emoji]."

A photo of a circus scene hand painted on a wall in Carrie home

James Mellan-Matulewicz, interiors expert at design brand Bobbi Beck, told HELLO!: "Carrie and artist Meg Boscawen have done a great job of paying respects to the Grade II-listed building by placing craftsmanship at the heart of their decorating scheme.

"The hand-painted murals are reminiscent of how the walls of grand homes were adorned between the 17th and 19th Centuries. It’s a trend that has been making a comeback in recent years as Brits look to keep a connection with heritage and craft when life feels more and more digital by the day.

"Wallpaper murals make for a practical and affordable way of achieving this look, with many designs available online. They allow you to adorn your walls like a Grade II listed building but at a fraction of the cost."

We predict many happy family times ahead for the Johnson children in their incredible home.