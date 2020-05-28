Princess Marie-Chantal shares a look inside her beautiful Cotswolds home The Greek royals own five houses around the world

Princess Marie-Chantal has revealed a rare look inside her home in the Cotswolds where she is currently isolating with her family during the coronavirus lockdown. The Greek royals own five houses around the world, but have chosen to spend the last few weeks at their country retreat, and it's even more beautiful than you'd expect.

A photo shared by the princess on her Instagram Stories showed the "little red accents" she had incorporated into one area of her living room, with a red briefcase, red photo frame and cup filled with red pencils on display. The colourful accessories sit on a wooden cabinet next to the wall, where Marie-Chantal also has a wedding photo and pictures of her children when they were younger in silver frames.

The family appear to have been spending lots of time in the kitchen during the last few weeks, and another photo shared by Marie-Chantal offered a glimpse inside the spacious room, which has cream cabinets with white worktops, and a large wooden island unit at the centre with a floral patterned fruit bowl at one end.

Princess Marie-Chantal has organised her baking ingredients into neatly-labelled glass jars, and revealed she and her family have succumbed to a popular lockdown activity – making their own starter sourdough.

The Greek royals typically divide their time between the UK and America, and have incredible properties in London and Yorkshire, as well as a holiday home on Harbour Island in the Bahamas, and a lavish townhouse in Manhattan that previously belonged to Marie-Chantal's parents.

The fashion designer gave HELLO! an exclusive look inside her New York home in March, and explained how she worked with an interior designer to fulfil her vision for the residence. "It is a very impressive building from 1913 but I felt it should be very much stripped back to show off the real beauty of the house's bones, nothing too fussy," the mum-of-five told HELLO! "I brought all our artwork from London and we started from that. He was very adamant that the furniture should not dominate the rooms and I think we managed to achieve that. We did keep the matching pair of English chandeliers in the dining room and the library – just because they are really rather magnificent."

