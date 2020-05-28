Jenna Dewan reveals a look inside her daughter Everly's cute rainbow-themed bedroom Jenna moved into her new house at the beginning of the year

Jenna Dewan has given fans a rare look inside her family home after creating her daughter Everly's dream bedroom. The Step Up actress said that furnishing the room with the six-year-old's "dream princess castle bed" had helped her to settle into her new home with Jenna's fiancé Steve Kazee and her baby brother Callum, who was born in March.

Sharing a photo of Everly's recently-decorated room on Instagram, the mum-of-two showed how her daughter's fairytale-inspired bed takes pride of place against a wall at the centre of the room. Designed to look like a castle, it features room to play underneath, and stairs leading up to the bed.

The room has wooden flooring and plain walls, but Jenna has added some fun colour with a watercolour rainbow painted on one wall, while a rainbow-patterned rug adds to the theme. Everly, whose dad is Channing Tatum, has some wooden storage units on one side of the room to keep her books and toys in.

"Back when we were moving unexpectedly, unable to take any furniture with us and there were a lot of transitions going on… I called Pottery Barn Kids and asked them if Evie's dream princess castle bed was available. She loves how her room turned out, and the bed made the move that much sweeter for her," Jenna explained.

Everly's bed is from Pottery Barn Kids and isn't currently available online, but any little girl would feel like a princess with this fairytale flower mid sleeper bed from Wayfair, which even has a slide down from the top bunk to the floor.

Meanwhile, this large rainbow patterned rug is a great way to add a splash of colour to a child's bedroom, just like Jenna has.

Jenna moved into her new property with her fiancé Steve and Everly when she was pregnant at the beginning of the year, and has wasted no time in decorating. In February, the actress showed how she had worked with an interior designer to create a space that reflects her "warm, calm, chic" style, and takes advantage of the beautiful outlook into the garden, which boasts its own pool and several different seating areas.

