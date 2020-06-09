Tess Daly shares rare glimpse into her incredibly chic kitchen The Strictly host shared the clip on Instagram

Tess Daly was showing off her culinary skills on Tuesday, when she rustled up a delicious-looking Thai cod dish which she dedicated to Saturday Night Takeaway star Stephen Mulhern. The Strictly Come Dancing host also gave her followers a peek into her incredibly stylish kitchen while she was at it.

WATCH: Tess Daly gives followers a tour of her kitchen

With sparkly black countertops, white walls and chic white cabinets to boot, the entire space was flooded with natural light thanks to large windows and even a skylight that could be seen above Tess' huge stainless steel fridge. For a splash of character, the doting mum had placed a potted green plant on the windowsill.

Hilariously, Tess' husband, fellow TV star Vernon Kay, even made an appearance in the clip – popping up at the end to cheekily grab a bit of his wife's mouth-watering creation.

The famous couple are currently self-isolating with their two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, in their beautiful family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, and it's certainly not just the kitchen that's flawless!

Also featuring its own private swimming pool and a huge garden with space for her beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow, it's clear that Tess has an eye for interior design.

In fact, just on Monday, the 51-year-old revealed that she had transformed the garden shed into an incredible home gym, complete with a treadmill, spin bike and a weights rack!

Tess also explained how exercise has helped to boost her mood while she has been cooped up during the lockdown period, telling her Instagram followers: "Getting those endorphins going helps me feel more positive and capable of tackling the day ahead. Self-care and compassion for ourselves (and of course for others) feels more important than ever right now."

