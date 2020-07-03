﻿
Princess Diana's bedrooms unveiled: see everywhere she stayed from childhood

Take a look inside her most private spaces

Bridie Wilkins

Princess Diana was propelled into the spotlight when she married Prince Charles at the age of 20, but while her life was largely under public scrutiny, her bedrooms remained unseen. Now, an Instagram fan account for the People's Princess @princess.diana.of.wales has given fans a look inside everywhere she stayed from childhood to her time as a royal in a series of photos.

The first shows her bedroom at her family home, Althorp House in Northamptonshire. It was decorated with burgundy walls and white wainscoting, with a four poster bed, a large white fireplace and an enormous mirror and grand chandelier. The property is now owned and occupied by her brother Earl Charles Spencer.

WATCH: Princess Diana's brother shares security camera footage from their childhood home

The next reveals Diana's bedroom that she shared with Prince Charles during their honeymoon cruise on the Royal Yacht Britannia in Gibraltar. It featured white walls and a large steel bed with white bed linen.

Diana also had a regular bedroom on the Royal Yacht Britannia, which she used for her usual stays on the boat. It has cream walls and two windows with floral curtains. There are two bedside tables, on one of which Diana kept a framed photo of herself and Prince Charles.

princess diana home kensington palace z

Princess Diana at home in Kensington Palace with Prince William and Prince Harry

Diana moved into Apartments 8 and 9 in Kensington Palace with Prince Charles after the couple tied the knot. She kept several framed photos of herself and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry hanging on one wall.

She also had a yellow sofa holding countless soft toys which, no doubt, were for her sons.

Diana got ready in her bedroom with a dressing table at the window. It featured a glass top with two side lamps, an oval-shaped mirror and a wooden chair. She also displayed yet more portraits of her sons on one wall, as well as other pieces of artwork. The windows had green checked and floral curtains. 

