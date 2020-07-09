Inside Prince William's private home as a teenager at Eton College See where the Duke of Cambridge spent his time while studying

Prince William enrolled at Eton College in 1995, marking the first senior member of the royal family to attend the school, shortly followed by his younger brother Prince Harry. William was part of a prestigious prefect society and left with three A levels (an A in Geography, a B in History of Art and a C in Biology). During his time there, William was often photographed inside his private room, as well as communal areas that he shared with fellow students. Take a look inside…

The bedroom

Prince William had a large desk in his bedroom

Each Eton student lives in one of 25 houses on campus, along with approximately 50 other pupils of all ages. Inside, everyone has a private room, and a past photo gave fans a clear look inside William's space. It's decorated with light green walls and has a large white desk where William positioned his computer and keyboard, below a pinboard displaying various notes and letters regarding his studies. Beside the window, he kept a small table with a TV and a telephone on top. William also had blue and white geometric print curtains at the windows.

The kitchen

Prince William shared his kitchen with fellow students

More photographs of William inside his Eton home were released on his 18th birthday. The kitchen features wooden floors, yellow and white walls and white cupboards, while William and his co-students had a selection of wooden utensils.

Prince William's kitchen had a hatch

Another view of the kitchen showed a hatch opening up onto the living area. William had the option to close the hatch and make the spaces more separate via blue, green and yellow checked curtains. There is also a sink beneath the hatch, with a metallic silver tap.

Prince William and Prince Harry aren't the only famous faces to have attended the school. Actors Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are also 'Etonians'.

