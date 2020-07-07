This Morning's Ruth Langsford reveals gorgeous garden purchases at Surrey home Ruth and Eamonn have the most beautiful outdoor space

This Morning host Ruth Langsford shared her new garden purchases with fans this weekend. The star took to Instagram with a video of seven different types of flowers she had picked up from the garden centre, and her followers are, like us, envious of what they saw.

SEE: Eamonn Holmes unveils unseen feature inside garden with Ruth Langsford

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shows off new plants and flowers

Ruth wrote, "Just back from the garden centre… Only went for the red geraniums! Too much temptation! Well done @squires_gc #Sunday #shopping #garden #gardencentre."

MORE: Ruth Langsford unveils look inside mindblowing fridge-freezer

One fan commented, "Your garden will be so colourful and look lovely," while another wrote, "I'm sure it'll all look fab when planted," and a further added, "Can you please do a video of your garden after, would love to see it."

Meanwhile, Ruth's fellow Loose Women host Andrea McLean was clearly impressed as she wrote, "Ooooh," with a series of heart emojis, and Great British Bake Off star Rahul Mandul added, "Lovely flowers!!"

This isn't the first time that Ruth or Eamonn have given a look inside the garden at their home in Surrey. During the recent heatwave, the couple photographed one another enjoying the weather on their beautiful furniture. They have two grey button-back Chesterfield sofas with lime green cushions, and a white coffee table with a glass top in the middle. The tall stand behind the sofa suggests that the area sits beneath a parasol or shelter of some kind.

A video of Eamonn showed a pergola in the garden in the background

Eamonn also gave a glimpse of a pergola in the background of a video he posted on Father's Day. He sat by the glass doors leading out onto the outdoor space, where there is a terraced area and two brown rattan sun loungers.

Ruth and Eamonn's lawn was compared to a football pitch

Ruth and Eamonn's lawn is also impressive in its own right. Eamonn shared a photo after he had finished mowing, and it was the sheer size that impressed fans the most as they compared it to a football pitch. Eamonn, meanwhile, wrote, "Call me weird if you want, but I'm very proud of my lawn. Loving the stripes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.