Gwen Stefani's son Kingston is growing up fast, and is the double of his dad Gavin Rossdale! The 14-year-old made an impromptu appearance on his famous father's Instagram Live over the weekend and even shared a glimpse inside his family home in the process. The teenager was given a sweet welcome by Gavin before appearing on camera, as the singer said: "Here's my pride and joy. An improved version of me. One I made earlier." Telling his dad about his weekend, Kingston said that he had been working out, and showed his dad his new ear piercing. "You look so handsome dude," Gavin replied.

Kingston then told his dad what he had been up to earlier in the day: "It's going good, I mean, I didn't really do anything. I am skating a lot. Today was kind of like a cheat day on my diet, I ate a lot of sweets so I am going to work it all off." "That's okay, you have to live. It's about balance, you're 14 you need to have son fun," Gavin replied.

Clearly having a great time with his dad on the Instagram Live, Kingston asked: "When I come home, can we do one of these? I didn't think you would actually come on!" to which Gavin replied: "Yes we are doing one now, but yes I saw that someone had asked earlier if we could perform together. It's too sweet."

Gwen and Gavin are also parents to Zuma and Apollo. Earlier in the month, Gavin revealed that Zuma had broken both of his arms within six weeks of each other during lockdown. While talking about the value of health during an interview for Haute TV's YouTube channel, he said: "Yesterday, my little boy Zuma had an accident and he broke his arm. He broke his left arm on his bike. He got a gash in his leg and five stitches."

The singer continued: "Which is bad enough, except six weeks ago when they first got here [Gavin's home] from not being here, in four hours he fell off a chair and broke his right arm. And now that's just healed and he broke his left arm. So because my kids are all that matter to me, you know, Daisy, Kingston, Zuma, Apollo, their health, and health of anyone that I love. Health is actually the most important thing."

Gavin also praised Zuma for being so brave, and admitted that he was by far the "toughest" of all of his children. "He's all fixed up. He's so brave and he's so strong. Even the doctor saw him and was like 'what's going on Zuma!' He's a really tough kid. And I am terrified if any of the other kids have to go through what he went through as he is by far the toughest," he said.

