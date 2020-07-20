Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wood-panelled living room in Oklahoma The celebrity couple met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and began dating the year later

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have collaborated again on the country singer's new song, Happy Anywhere, much to the delight of fans. A preview for the music video was revealed on Monday's Today Show, which featured a montage of the celebrity couple, including footage taken inside their home. The couple were isolating at Blake's Oklahoma ranch for the majority of the lockdown, and celebrated his birthday there. One clip in the video showed the birthday boy blowing out candles on his cake in the dining room. Another clip showed Gwen and Blake singing together in the wood-panelled living room. The pair were sitting on a leather sofa, which was covered in printed cushions.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Blake Shelton open to marrying Gwen Stefani

Happy Anywhere will be released on Friday, and marks the second time the couple has teamed up. In December, they joined together to sing Nobody But You. In June, Gwen and Blake announced the released a live performance video of the song. The footage features clips from the couple singing the song during Blake's concerts during his Friends and Heroes tour earlier in the year before lockdown took place.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in their wood-panelled living room

The celebrity couple met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and started dating after their respective marriages both ended in 2015. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert, while Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale. The former couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who also have a close relationship with Blake.

The celebrity couple were isolating at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma

On Father's Day, Gwen paid a sweet tribute to her boyfriend, where she thanked him for helping her to raise her sons. She wrote: "Happy Father's Day @blakeshelton thank you for helping me raise these boys!! We love you! G, K, Z, A x."

Gwen opened up about her relationship with Blake during an appearance on TODAY in September, revealing: "I just never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out, but it works perfect and we're just having so much fun, and we just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives. And, I don't know, it is awkward to talk about it, actually, a little bit."

