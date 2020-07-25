Kate Middleton's parents have the most gorgeous front door – and it's identical to Prince Charles and Camilla's James Middleton shared a video filmed at Bucklebury

James Middleton and fiancée Alizee Thevenet have been staying with Carole and James Middleton at their Bucklebury home since lockdown began in March.

And it's been thanks to the 30-year-old brother of Kate and Pippa that we have seen small glimpses into the Middleton family home.

On Friday, James delighted fans as he shared the most gorgeous video featuring his six puppies and it was filmed around the family's home – showing off hidden features such as the couple's gorgeous front door.

As the clip begins, the front door opens to let James and Alizee's six puppies run free in the family's huge outdoor area. The door is a six panel wooden door featuring a traditional Lion's head door knocker and painted in the most gorgeous duck egg blue colour – something they have in common with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

A look at Carole and Michael's front door

During the pandemic, and thanks to the Clap For Our Carers movement, fans have gotten glimpses at many front doors, including that of Prince William's dad Charles and Camilla.

The royals also have the most stunning front door at their Birkhall residence, in Scotland, and although theirs is a two panel wooden door featuring clear glass, it is painted in the exact same colour as Carole and Michael Middleton's – duck egg blue.

Prince Charles and Camilla posing in front of their Birkhall entrance

Kate's Anmer Hall front door, on the other hand, couldn't be more different. The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William gave a very rare look at their country home as they clapped for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In and, accompanied by their three children, Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte, showed off their gorgeous rustic wooden doorway which is painted in dark brown.